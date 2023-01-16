Two of the best laptops you can buy right now are down to their cheapest prices ever

Yet again, there's a chance for you to pick up one of Apple's premium laptops for its cheapest price ever. Both the latest MacBook Air M2 and the previous generation MacBook Air M1 are $200 off at Best Buy in the retailer's current four-day sale that features these and many more stellar laptop deals.

Browse all the latest MacBook offers at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Let's start with the MacBook Air M2 that's now $999 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab). That beats the price we saw over Black Friday by $50, making it one of the best MacBook deals yet. It's a terrific price for the MacBook Air M2 as that device claims the top spot in our best laptop guide thanks to its stunning design, impressive performance, generous battery life and gorgeous display.

For those after a less expensive option, you could also consider the MacBook Air M1, which can be picked up right now for its cheapest ever price of $799 at Best Buy (was $999) (opens in new tab). Those on a tighter budget who still need a powerful high-end laptop and creative powerhouse should definitely consider this as an alternative as it's a fantastic offer for the last-generation model.

But what if I'm in the UK, I hear you ask? Don't fret, you're not left out of the latest MacBook deal bonanza, either. You can get the MacBook Air M2 at Amazon for £1,119 (was £1,249) (opens in new tab) - that's just £10 more than the lowest price yet.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has dropped the latest MacBook Air M2 back down to its lowest price since launch. We thought the Black Friday deal was the best we'd see for a while, but this extra $50 saving drops the premium laptop under the $1,000 mark once again. We rate this as the best laptop you can buy right now, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance and long battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2020 MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - so this is a cracking MacBook deal. It's definitely worth considering if you're looking to spend a little less but still want a top-end Apple device. This configuration with 8GB memory and 256GB of SSD storage at Best Buy is down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 (2022): was £1,249 now £1,119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In the UK? You can also find the MacBook Air M2 on sale right now at Amazon. While it isn't a record-low price, today's deal is still strong as it's only £10 more than the previous record-low price from the recent Black Friday sales.

What if you have the budget for both but aren't sure which model to go for? We've got you covered. Simply read through our MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1 comparison guide. That goes into more detail on the specs, design and performance differences between the two models and will point you towards which is the best one for you.

And if you ultimately decide you want to spend less then you can check out our larger Chromebook deals hub for a range of the latest cheap and mid-range devices for less demanding computing needs. Some of today's offers on these devices and more are just below.