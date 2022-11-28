This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones

If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.

Right now, Verizon is throwing in a free Apple Watch SE 2, iPad 10.2 2021 (with 64GB of storage), and a pair of Beats Fit Pro. To get these freebies – which are valued at just over $1,000 – you just have to take out a 5G unlimited data plan with the iPhone 14 Pro.

That plan in itself needn’t be expensive if you have an old phone to trade in, because Verizon will also knock up to $1,000 off the price (opens in new tab) when you trade your old handset in. Plus, you can get an additional $200 gift card if you’re switching from another carrier.

So that’s a mammoth number of freebies and discounts on one of the very best phones of 2022, making this easily one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals we’ve seen.

You should act fast though if you’re interested, though, because as well as the time limit inherent in Cyber Monday deals, this is also on back order – until December 18 at the time of writing. (Not in the US? You'll find today's best phone deals where you are further down the page.)

The iPhone 14 Pro is well worth buying even when it doesn’t come with a heap of extras. Our 4.5-star review praised its exquisite design, high-quality cameras, impressive Dynamic Island, and more, combining to make this “the phone we want to carry with us all the time.”

As for the stuff you can get with it for free, the iPad 10.2 (2021) also achieved 4.5 stars in our review, thanks to its impressive selfie camera, True Tone display, and more.

The Apple Watch SE 2 also managed that score, striking a great balance between price and features – not that you need to worry about the price here – and the Beats Fit Pro achieved four stars, with us describing them as “a snug-fitting, workout-friendly alternative to Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds.”

So these aren’t just throwaway freebies, they’re all excellent products in their own right, and you’re unlikely to see a better Cyber Monday iPhone deal.

