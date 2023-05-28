This Dell XPS 13 is the one laptop we'd buy in the Memorial Day sales

This year's Memorial Day sales are in full swing and Dell has one of the best laptop deals if you're after a slim, slick and powerful device.

You can now get the Dell XPS 13 for $899 (was $1,099) - that's the cheapest price yet for this configuration of the manufacturer's flagship laptop.

It's packed with high-end components, including a modern 12th-generation Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which makes it an ideal pick for those that need a speedy creative workhorse for design, photo editing, coding and more. There's also a large 512GB SSD so you've got loads of storage and fast boot times. And to round it all off, there's a crisp 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen display.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

The standout offer from all the laptop deals in Dell's latest sale. This excellent all-around laptop is over $100 cheaper than the last time it was on sale and is fantastic value for money if you're after a powerful everyday device or portable creative workstation. It's powered by a recent 12th-generation Intel i7 processor, boasts 16GB of performance-boosting RAM, has a spacious 512GB SSD for storage and a crisp 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display. It's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for design work and coding, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Over the years, the powerful, portable, and stylish Dell XPS 13 has regularly featured in our roundup of the best laptops you can buy. Overall, this is simply one of the best laptop deals available today.

