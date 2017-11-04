The original 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB is $350 off

Apple's iPad Pro is a serious tablet, but it's also been an expensive one since it first arrived on the market. A huge discount on eBay is making it much more affordable right now, with a 128GB iPad Pro for $350 off. This is part of the larger early eBay Black Friday deals the retail site has already unveiled.

With a high-resolution 12.9-inch Retina display and stylus input with the optional Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro was intended to be a laptop replacement for creative people. The model discounted on eBay has 128GB of internal storage, making it that much more viable as a primary computing device.

To get the most of the iPad Pro, customers will want to get the Apple Pencil and a keyboard. Thanks to the $350 discount, the full laptop-replacement package can easily be had for less than the original price of the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro is actually ready for a few more things than a typical laptop thanks to its tablet form factor. Reading books and magazines is easy, and its front- and rear-facing cameras are ready for photography, with the ability to even record video in 4K on the 12MP camera. It even has Apple Touch ID fingerprint scanner, for quick access and improved security.

Shoppers looking for a new tablet have a versatile option in the iPad Pro. And, shoppers looking for a highly portable laptop could customize this device to be exactly what they want. Anyone shopping for both a tablet and a laptop can kill two birds with one stone with this deal.