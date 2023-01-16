The LG C2 is back down to its Black Friday price – just in time for the Super Bowl

One of the very best TVs you can buy, the LG C2 OLED, is on sale for just $1,699 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy this week in a deal that matches its lowest-ever price.

Today's $400 deal on the 65-inch model specifically is a return to last year's Black Friday price and is well worth a look if you're looking for an excellent discount on a high-end display in time for the Super Bowl next month.

While it's still definitely on the pricey end (even with this TV deal at Best Buy), the LG C2 OLED is a fantastic buy if you have some cash to spend. The combination of a stunning 4K HDR picture, host of HDMI 2.1 ports, and excellent WebOS platform make it a great all-rounder. Currently sitting at number one over at our best TVs of 2023 buyer's guide, it's an easy recommendation from us.

If you're on more of a budget, then another good option with today's TV deals at Best Buy is the 65-inch TCL 6-Series QLED for $699.99 (was $999.99) (opens in new tab). This one obviously isn't quite as high-end as the LG C2 but it's absolutely incredible value considering its size for a QLED display. Comparing the two models, you won't get 120Hz at 4K with this TCL, but it's a great choice for those who don't need super high refresh rates for next-gen gaming.

LG C2 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has just dropped the excellent LG C2 OLED TV down to a price that matches the record-low set over Black Friday. Overall, this is a fantastic deal on at TV that's currently rated our #1 here at TechRadar. With a stunning 4K picture, excellent WebOS platform, and support for 120Hz at 4K, the LG C2 is a great buy if you can afford it.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K Smart QLED TV: was $999 now $699.99 at Best Buy

A great alternative pick for those on more of a budget, today's $300 price cut on the TCL 6-Series OLED at Best Buy makes it great value. With a high-quality (and big) QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and full Google Assistant support, this TCL offers a fantastic mid-range buy if you want a decent display at a reasonable price.

