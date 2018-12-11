The iPad 9.7 (2018) deal for $250 is back to its cheapest price ever

The best iPad deal before Christmas is back in stock today, touting the lowest price since Black Friday last month. You're unlikely to find it any cheaper in 2018.

It costs $250 for the iPad 9.7 (2018) on Amazon if you want the iPad in Space Gray. This is the latest model of the cheap iPad that came out in March, and, yes, it's Apple Pencil compatible.

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018) 32GB $329 now $249 at Amazon

The cheapest price for an iPad 2018 is a clean $250, while other retailers – including Walmart – will have you buy it for $329 today. You'll be able to save up for apps and cases.View Deal

There's an iPad deal for the Silver version, too, but it costs $279, which is $49 off instead of $79 off if you were to go with Space Gray. The Rose Gold iPad is sold out completely. That's been the hardest one to find on sale among US retailers.

The new iPad 9.7 launched at $329 when it came out nine months ago, and that's how much it costs at other US retailers like Walmart and the official Apple Store.

You can get a 128GB iPad deal starting at $349.99, according to Amazon right now. Oddly enough, it's the Rose Gold version that's at the lowest price in this instance. B&H Photo has the Silver iPad 128GB for $359.99.