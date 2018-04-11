The best Xbox One consoles, games, and accessories at Walmart

Since launching more than 16 years ago, Microsoft's Xbox system has become one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world. Whether you're an Xbox newbie in the market for your first console or an Xbox vet looking for the latest accessories to augment your system or new games to add to your library, Walmart has everything you need — and at great prices! We've done the legwork for you, pulling out a selection of highlights from Walmart's online Xbox department.

Xbox One S

Dimensions: 11.6 x 8.9 x 2.5 inch (W x L x H) | GPU: 917 MHz, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine | RAM: 8 GB of GDDR3 | Max Resolution: 1080p (max 2160p for video) | Optical Drive: 4K/HDR Blu-ray | Storage: 500GB, 1TB or 2TB

Very affordable console

4K Blu-ray player

Upscaled 4K gaming

Excellent backwards compatibility

Not many great first-party exclusives

Upscaling isn't very refined

Looking for an entry level console but not interested in what PlayStation has to offer? Why not look at Microsoft’s Xbox One S. This console has superseded the original Xbox One for many reasons – it has a much smaller and sleeker design, and it's just that little bit more powerful.

Xbox One X

Dimensions: 11.8 x 9.5 x 2.4 inch(W x L x H) | GPU: 6 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine | RAM: 12 GB of GDDR5 | Max Resolution: 2160p | Optical Drive: 4K/HDR Blu-ray | Storage: 1TB

Most powerful console on the market

Native and upscaled 4K

4K Blu-ray player

Excellent backwards compatibility

Most expensive console

Small internal hard drive for size of 4K assets

Lack of exclusives

If power is the be-all and end-all for you, then you won’t find a more powerful console than the brand new Xbox One X. With a gaming PC's worth of graphical horsepower housed inside a deceivingly small package, the Xbox One X was the first to feature native 4K HDR gaming. However, while games look absolutely stunning, with a fantastic level of detail accentuated by the console's HDR support, their larger file sizes will mean that the 1TB hard drive fills up fast. Minor faux pas aside, the Xbox One X fulfills the promise of 4K HDR gaming and offers the most premium gaming experience on a console, bar none.

Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller

Incredibly comfortable

Hair triggers

Interchangeable sticks

Not rechargeable

The Xbox One controller is already a pretty solid piece of hardware, improving on the Xbox 360's controller that became the industry standard. Somehow, Microsoft managed even further improvement in the form of the Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller.

There's swappable thumbsticks and directional pads that offer up a better feel than the standard Xbox One controller, as well as quick-hit triggers to help out in the most high-impact shooters. While it's pretty pricy for a pad at almost three times the cost of a standard controller, you definitely get what you pay for with this premium piece of hardware.

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

While there is some benefit to having the Xbox One controller use standard batteries (like not having to worry about having a controller-free console in a few years when the other platforms controller batteries start dying and the platform manufacturers have moved on), the process of switching out AA batteries every few weeks can be maddening.

If you yearn for some simplicity, though, the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit puts the Xbox One Controller on the same playing field as the competition. Just put the simple battery back where you'd put the batteries and use a micro-USB cable to keep the controller fresh when you run out of juice.

Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter

Works with all headsets

Convenient controls

Comes built into new controllers

Whether you've got an old reliable headset that saw you through some Xbox 360 battles or want your PC gaming headset to pull double duty, you'll need something to get a non-official headset working with the Xbox One's proprietary controller connector.

Thankfully, there's the Xbox One Headset Adaptor that allows one to plug a standard wired gaming headset on the Xbox One console. It also helps things out by centralizing the headset commands right underneath the controller. No longer will you have to feel around on your headset's wires to find the volume and muting controls; it's all right there on the controller no matter what headset you've got connected.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Genre: Action RPG | Publisher: CD Projekt | Release date: May 19, 2015

This role-playing game boasts tremendous scope and storytelling. You're rarely short of things to entertain yourself with in The Witcher 3's quasi-open world, and all the better that you're in a universe that involves the supernatural without leaning on the same old Tolkien fantasy tropes. Invigorating stuff.

Middle-earth Shadow of War

Genre: Action RPG | Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Release date: October 10, 2017

Great looking world to explore

Combat is fun to play and unlock

Tonal clashes

Almost too much to do

Monolith’s sophomore visit to Middle-earth is a beast of two very different natures. On the one hand, it’s a big budget fan-fiction that takes a heavy-handed approach to crafting a story in a lore that will always overshadow it. On the other, it’s one of the most engaging and enjoyable games we’ve ever swung a sword in. We love it and loathe it, but thankfully it’s for all the right reasons.

While its story ends up feeling onerous and far from the graceful prose that made Tolkien’s works so timeless, the world around it is bursting with originality and joie de vivre. Bold, brilliant and brutal, Shadow Of War builds on all the strengths of its predecessor.

Doom

Genre: First-person shooter | Publisher: Bethesda Softworks | Release date: May 13, 2016

Id Software's Doom combines a retro focus on killing hellish demons with some smart modern additions that manage to keep the game feeling fresh without making it feel bloated. It's not a reinvention of the genre like the original Doom was, but just a few key tweaks to the existing formula mean that Doom is a tight, fast, fun experience throughout.

The result is a game that will see your trigger finger getting plenty of use throughout its surprisingly lengthy runtime without too many breaks for modern touches like character or plot development.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Genre: Survival horror | Publisher: Capcom | Release date: January 24, 2017

Great atmosphere and characters

Well developed tension and threat

Unpredictable, strong horror tone

Latter parts of the game lack depth

Boss fights are a bit hit or miss

Your gaming collection isn't really complete if it doesn't have a quality horror title, and if we had to suggest one, it'd be the newest installment in the Resident Evil franchise. Though the franchise lost its way slightly with recent titles, the newest game is a return to form for Capcom.

