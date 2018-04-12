The best 4K TVs and HDTVs at Walmart

Walmart is synonymous with TV deals. If you want a low price on a 4K or HDTV, there is no better place to look. We've rounded up some great deals below — including the best price we've seen for a 55-inch 4K TV. Whether you want an extra large set with all the latest bells and whistles or a small 1080p TVs, you'll find plenty of options below.

Vizio M65-E0 4K Smart Home Theater Display

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: No | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: Dolby Vision | Curved: No | Dimensions: 2.51 x 57.59 x 33.14 inches

Vibrant, colorful images

Good upscaling from HD

Limited and slow OS

Requires a tuner for OTA TV

If you're looking to buy the best-looking 65-inch screen for the least amount of money, there's no better option around than VIZIO's M65-E0. While the design of the TV is bland and the OS is poorly designed, you’ll be overjoyed when you see the picture performance of this exceptional TV, er, display.

Samsung 75-inch UN75MU8000 4K Smart TV

Screen size: 75-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: HDR Extreme | Curved: No | Dimensions: 66.1 x 38.2 x 2.3 inches

High peak brightness

Poor local dimming

If you want a big TV without sacrificing picture quality, this 75-inch Samsung purports to produce more than a billion colors with its 4K Color Drive Extreme HDR picture. Plus, its remote comes equipped with voice recognition. Walmart currently sells it for a price equal to what we saw at Black Friday.

Vizio D50-E1 50-inch 4K Smart TV

Screen size: 50-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 44.5 x 25.6 x 3 inches

Good contrast

Lackluster Smart TV features

While Sony, LG and Samsung scrap over which high-end screen should grace your living room, Vizio is dedicating its resources to going after the budget-conscious crowd. The D50-E1 delivers high-quality streaming via a built-in V8 octa-core processor, HEVC decoding, and the latest ultra-fast Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, which helps reduce buffering times. Even better, Walmart has dramatically reduced its price tag from its original list price.

Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K TV

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 48.8 x 28.30 x 3 inches

Lowest priced 55-inch 4K TV

Mediocre picture

This bargain-priced 55-inch doesn't offer a lot of features, but what do you expect for this price. A great choice as an entry-level 4K TV, it's hard to believe that a 4K TV of this size can be priced so low. In fact, Walmart consistently sell this Sceptre for the lowest price we've ever seen for a 55" 4K TV, and right now it's at the best price we've seen for it.

Samsung UN55MU6290 55-inch 4K Smart TV

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: Yes | Curved: No | Dimensions: 60.3 x 32.8 x 7.2 inches

Voice-controlled remote

Decline in picture quality when viewed at an angle

If brand name is important to you, but you don't want to break the bank, this midsize Samsung is a good option. For under $500, you get an HDR-equipped high quality picture, 120Hz refresh rate, and voice-controlled remote, among other features. Plus, Walmart sells it for at least $100 less than its competitors.

Sceptre U650CV-U 65-inch 4K TV

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57.4 x 33.2 x 3 inches

Inexpensive

Poor sound quality

The larger cousin of the above 55-inch Sceptre set, this 65-inch 4K TV is for those who want the most square inches for their dollar. Just don't expect primo picture quality or sound for those dollars, though. Regardless, you're not going to find too many other 65-inch 4K TVs for less than $500.

Samsung UN40H5003BFXZA 40-inch HDTV

Screen size: 40-inch | Tuner: Yes | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: Edge-lit LED | HDR: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 36.1 x 3.7 x 21 inches

Nice design

Lackluster blacks

If you need a second TV for your bedroom or kitchen, or simply don't want a big 4K TV, here's a sharp 1080p at a nice price. At just barely above $200, Walmart sells it for about $120 less than other retailers.