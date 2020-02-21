The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and plans for February 2020

The Samsung Unpacked event unveiled the all-new Galaxy phone, which includes the S20, the massive S20 Ultra, and, last but not least, the S20 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is officially available to pre-order today from all major carriers and retailers and will ship March 13. To help you wade through all the different plans, we've listed the best Galaxy S20 Plus prices and deals that are available in the US.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, packs 12GB of RAM and offers a 128GB or 512GB storage option. The S20 Plus features an advanced new camera system with a 10MP front-facing camera and four rear cameras, including a 12MP ultra-wide angle and wide-angle camera and a 64MP telephoto camera. You're also getting a Depth Vision camera that the S20 lacks, which allows you to detect objects in photos better, as well as create 3D scans of objects using certain apps. The Galaxy S20 also boasts full support for 5G and provides a 4,500mAh battery that claims to last all day.



Because the S20 Plus is feature-packed, the phone doesn't come cheap, with a starting price of $1,199 for the 128GB storage option and an additional $150 for the 512GB version. To help you find the best price, we've listed the best Galaxy S20 Plus plans and deals below that are available from all major carriers and retailers. Samsung is currently offering up to $600 off the Galaxy S20 Plus when you trade-in an eligible phone, plus up $150 in instant Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1,199.99 at Verizon | Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Get $150 credited to your account over 24 months when you add a Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus to your cart. Verizon is also offering a Galaxy S20 Plus for free when you buy a second S20 Plus phone. You must add one of these phones on a new line on any Unlimited plan to your account and you'll get the $1,200 credited to your account over 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,199.99 at AT&T |Get up to $300 off the Galaxy S20 Plus when you upgrade to an existing line

AT&T is offering up to $300 off the Galaxy S20 Plus when you purchase the phone on a qualifying installment plan and trade-in an eligible phone. You can also get up to 1,000 in bill credits when you trade-in a qualifying smartphone and switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with just a new line. You can also get 50% off Galaxy Buds when you buy any eligible Samsung device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,199.99 at Sprint | Order the Galaxy S20 Plus for $8.33 per month with eligible trade-in

Get the Galaxy S20 Plus for $8.33/mo with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and you'll see the credits applied as soon as they receive your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,199.99 at T-Mobile | Save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy S20 Plus when you switch and buy a 2nd phone

T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you join T-Mobile with two or more qualifying lines of service. You must purchase the Galaxy S20 Plus on a monthly payment plan, and purchase a second device at an equal or lesser value.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals from US carriers:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch 120Hz display and is priced at $1,399 from carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. AT&T is offering up to $300 off when you upgrade to an existing line and you can also save up to $300 off with a select trade-in on Unlimited from Verizon when you upgrade. You can trade-in an eligible phone and get the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $16.67/mo with the Sprint Flex lease.



