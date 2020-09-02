The Amazon Echo Buds are back down to their lowest price yet in this unmissable deal

The Amazon Echo Buds may have missed out on making it into our best wireless earbuds list, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worthy of your hard-earned cash – especially when they’re just $89.99 from Amazon in this great deal.

The Amazon Echo Buds provide immersive sound thanks to their premium drivers that deliver dynamic audio, as well as Bose active noise reduction technology. The Echo Buds also include hands-free Alexa support, allowing you to make calls or get direction using your voice. There’s also support for Siri and Google Assistant – just press and hold your earbud to active them.

If you’re after a pair of wireless earbuds for exercise, the Amazon Echo Buds are up to the task. They’re sweat-resistant for starters, and the customizable ear tips should provide the perfect fit so they won’t fall out of your earholes mid-run. Five hours of music playback off one full charge will also give you plenty of time to get your pump on.

Amazon Echo Buds deal:

Amazon Echo Buds: $129.99 $89.99 from Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds are back down to their lowest ever price at only $89.99 – that's a saving of $40.00 over RRP. With hands-free Alexa support, active noise cancelling and five hours of battery life, these wireless earbuds are a steal at this price. View Deal

We’re expecting to see a number of Amazon’s devices on sale during Prime Day 2020, which is likely to take place in October. Whether it's the best cheap Amazon Kindle deals, the best cheap Echo prices or cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles, we’ll be sure to round up the best Amazon has to offer to save you time and money.

Black Friday 2020 is also likely to provide some potentially great deals, too, particularly as Covid-19 will restrict consumers from visiting stores this time around. This could lead to more retailers offering greater online discounts than before to make up for the lack of footfall during the holiday season.

If you're visiting from outside the US, check out the cheapest Amazon Echo Buds deals below for your area.

