Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: LG's 65-inch QNED TV gets $700 slashed off price

If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema for the upcoming big game, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include massive displays at record-low prices, like the LG QNED 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $999.99 (was $1,699.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $700 discount and a fantastic price for a stunning big-screen 4K TV.

LG's 65-inch QNED TV is packed with premium features at an excellent price, delivering a gorgeous picture with brilliant and bright colors thanks to the Quantum Dot NanoCell Color technology and Mini LED backlighting. You also get smooth, crisp images from LG's powerful a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, plus webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming and a Magic remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

LG's QNED TV allows you to get a big-screen premium display in your home for less, and today's offer is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model. We've listed more of today's best TV deals from Best Buy further down the page, and you can also check out our Super Bowl TV deals guide for even more of today's best bargains.

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal

LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is this LG 65-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99 after a massive $700 discount. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a 65-inch TV.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Another favorite Super Bowl TV deal is this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K display on sale for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG 70-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Get a $250 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 70-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV down to $1,799.99 - just $100 more than the record-low price. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Another OLED display is LG's A2 48-inch 4K TV marked down to $649.99, thanks to today's $650 discount. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

