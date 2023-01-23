Super Bowl TV deal: this 65-inch LG 4K TV gets $700 slashed off price at Best Buy

The LG 65-inch Class 83 Series is an excellent large-screen 4K TV, and now it comes with a nearly unbeatable price at Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals event. It could easily make the best LG TVs list with its high-quality display, sleek and decently lightweight design, and many other features.

Its original price was $1,699.99, but it has been discounted for a while now and is at its lowest price. This LG 65-inch Class 83 Series is currently $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which puts it at an incredible $700 discount and pricing it under $1,000.

Not only is this massive 65-inch priced for a relatively affordable $1,000, but you're also getting a 4K display with smart capabilities, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa built right into it. It also has four HDMI ports so that you can connect plenty of consoles and even a PC with no issues. And it's only 57 pounds, which isn't bad at all for lugging around.

Today's LG 65-inch Super Bowl TV deal

This 65-inch TV is a solid quality flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It fits in all the bells and whistles, including a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more. This 65-inch display is getting a massive $700 discount, thanks to Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale.

And while this TV is definitely the best OLED TV for its pricing, it does have a few setbacks to be mindful of.

First, it seems the webOS operating system isn't perfect as you can't download the Spectrum TV app, but that can be fixed by getting a Spectrum box seems to solve that problem. A few people also complained of black spots on the screen but the vast majority of buyers loved the visual quality.

