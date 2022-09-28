Save up to 50% on these Amazon Devices ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon may have just announced its exclusive Prime Early Access Sale for October, but deals have already launched ahead of time on some of the most popular Amazon devices - and they're available to all. Many of the usual favourites are featured in this latest Amazon sale, such as the Echo Dot, Fire Stick, Fire Tablet, Echo Show and Ring security cameras.

View all of today's deals on Amazon Devices (opens in new tab)

And while we would usually urge caution on making any sort of purchases so close to a sales event, many of the devices reduced right now are actually available for their cheapest prices ever. It's a good chance to bag a bargain, then, for those not signed up to Amazon Prime and have no intention of doing so for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Today's best Amazon devices deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25 – This is only the second time we've seen the latest version of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet reduced since it launched earlier in the year. And today's discount brings the budget tablet down to its cheapest price so far. Of course, for £35 you won't get a powerful device, but it's more than capable if you need a cheap option to browse the web, stream media, read books and do some light gaming.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is back on sale for a record-low price. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be reasonably loud and a cheap way to get some smart home tech. You can use it to control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather, set timers, and more, all with simple voice commands.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): £74.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's now heavily reduced and back to its cheapest price ever, which we last saw during Prime Day and makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, watch TV shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5: £164.98 £66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £98 - Get a huge saving on a beginner-friendly smart home package that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5. Considering that the doorbell costs £60 by itself, that's a fantastic price for the smart display along with it. Both of them can be paired up, too, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone at your front door using the smart display. It can also be used to play all sorts of entertainment, display your favourite photos, read the news, ping alerts and even control other smart devices in the home.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): £119.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 – If you'd prefer a larger screen on your smart display then the Echo Show 8 is also down to its lowest price yet at Amazon. Aside from the upgrade to an 8-inch HD touchscreen, it offers all the same functions as the smaller option, so that's the option to stream music, watch videos, make video calls, set timers and badger Alexa with a whole host of silly questions.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini Camera: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - Today's deals on Amazon devices also feature the entry-level Blink Mini smart security camera on sale for £19.99. That's only £1 more than the record low price, making it a good time to buy the budget indoor camera that works with Amazon Alexa to alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected inside your home.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – To stream shows and movies in higher-quality 4K resolution you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's deal is not the lowest price we've ever seen - it's been £7 less in the past - so this is one we'd recommend holding off on buying until Black Friday unless you really want on right now.

(opens in new tab) Ring Home Security: cameras and alarms from £39.99 (opens in new tab)

Save up to £179 - If you've got a more specific home security setup in mind, then check out all the savings currently available across a range of Ring doorbells, cameras and alarms. There are smaller packages with just a couple of indoor or outdoor cameras as well as complete home alarm systems for more robust protection.

Also, keep in mind that these reductions arrive ahead of today's Amazon product launch event. The retailer is expected to unveil brand new gadgets in some of these existing smart home and tech lines, including a new Echo Dot and new Kindle.

Still, it's a great way to get some older but still capable products for less. You can follow along with us here at TechRadar when it kicks off later today at 5pm BST to see what's announced.