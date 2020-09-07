Save over $100 with these Labor Day Sony noise cancelling headphone deals

If you’re in the market for a Labor Day deal on a pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones, these two cans are well worth a look. Amazon currently has the Sony WH-XB900N headphones for just $178.00 right now – that’s a saving of $70. The Sony WH-CH710N headphones are also down to their lowest ever price of just $98 as part of the Labor Day sales (that’s $101.99 off).

The Sony WH-XB900N cans are designed with bass lovers in mind, and offer 30 hours of battery life so your beats never have to stop. The touch sensor controls can be used to pause, play, skip tracks and control volume, and you can also answer phone calls or activate your favorite voice assistant. Throw in digital noise cancelling technology, and the Sony WH-XB900N are clearly feature packed.

For under $100, the small but mighty Sony WH-CH710N headphones last slightly longer than the WH-XB900N at 35 hours, and feature quick charging. These cans are perfect for traveling thanks to their noise cancellation tech, which automatically senses the environment around you and adjusts accordingly.

Labor day Sony headphone deals:

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: $59.99 $38 at Amazon

If you're just looking for some cheap and cheerful headphones, the CH510s will offer you a super low price right now at Amazon. You're getting a straightforward pair of wireless cans here, with the added benefit of a microphone for hands-free calls as well.

Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling headphone: $248 $178 at Amazon

Pump up the bass with the Sony WH-XB900N cans, now only $178 at Amazon. These overear headphones can help you block out background noise thanks to their noise cancellation tech and touch sensor controls.View Deal

Sony WH-CN710N noise cancelling headphones: $199.99 $98 at Amazon

Perfect for traveling, you can own a pair of Sony WH-CN-710N without breaking the bank. 35 hours of battery life means you'll never be left without your tunes, and noise cancelling makes sure you won't be disturbed.View Deal

If you're visiting from outside the US, you can still find a great deal on Sony headphones. Check out the best deals below for your region.