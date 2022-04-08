Save 82% on Private Internet Access's jaw-dropping new VPN deal

Rated as one of the top VPNs around, Private Internet Access (PIA) is now offering an amazing new price that has really put the cat among the pigeons when it comes to the race for the title of the best cheap VPN provider.

PIA has been a great value VPN option for some time now, but the newly revealed pricing has made it even more attractive still. It's now offering an impressive 82% discount if you choose its two year plan (opens in new tab). That includes two extra months for free tagged onto the end of your plan - so that's your next 26 months of online anonymity and website unblocking taken care of.

The generous discount lowers the overall price to just $2.19 a month (opens in new tab). That undercuts even Surfshark, which is generally acknowledged as the best value option of the premium VPN providers on the market.

Ready to boost your online safety and unlock all your favorite Netflix catalogs? Keep reading to get the details on this VPN deal in full and find out if PIA is the service you are looking for.

Secure your online privacy with this PIA VPN deal:

(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

Is Private Internet Access a good VPN?

Private Internet Access currently sits as #4 in our best VPN buying guide. Hosting more than 10,000 servers for you to hop onto across 78 countries. This means better reliability in terms of speed with servers less likely to be overcrowded with other users. Not only that, it's a pretty feature-heavy VPN.

PIA boasts a number of nifty security features - these include its WireGuard protocol, a kill switch, and a brand new added SmartDNS. It also sits highly as one we like to recommend for those looking for a decent Android VPN or iPhone VPN clients which usually end up lacking behind the likes of desktop versions. Its Chrome VPN is also fantastic, introducing blocking website referrals and third-party cookies with its MACE feature.

Great news for those who want to boost security on a number of their devices, PIA allows up to 10 simultaneous connections. And, much like its competition, you can try it out with a 30-day money back guarantee window.

It's worth noting that PIA isn't the market's fastest VPN - our testing showed that it lags a fair way behind the likes of IPVanish and NordVPN. We also think it's high time that this provider brought in some independent auditors to verify its privacy and no-logging policies, too, like its main competitors do.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth Private Internet Access review goes into detail about every aspect of this VPN provider.