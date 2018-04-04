Save 25% on video games and accessories at Newegg

From now until midnight Pacific time tomorrow night (April 5), Newegg is offering 25% off a selection of games and accessories for PS4 and Xbox One. To get this discount, add the item(s) to your cart and enter coupon code "EMCPTPT32."

Be aware that this code can only be used once per person so be sure you load up your cart with everything you want to buy before checking out.

Less you think that Newegg is simply trying to clear out old stock, this code works on brand new games like Far Cry 5 and Ni No Kuni II, as well hot accessories like the PS4 VR Headset that's already been discounted $50.

Below are a handful of our favorite deals.

Far Cry 5 for $44.99

This action-adventure first-person shooter has only been out a couple weeks so no one else is discounting. Here you save a whopping $15, making this the lowest price we've seen for this hot game. It's available for both PS4 and Xbox One at this price.View Deal

Sony PlayStation VR Headset for $187.49

Already discounted by $50, this VR headset drops to $187.49 with the coupon code. That's the lowest price we could find for it by about $20. This affordable headset will give you a truly immersive game-playing experience.View Deal

Sony Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PS4 for $44.99

If you're in need of a new PS4 controller, why settle for just plain black? With the coupon code, Newegg offers the lowest price for this golden device, generally about $5 less than what you'll see it going for elsewhere.

View Deal

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Premium Edition for PS4 for $59.99

Another recent release, this action role-playing game came out just a few weeks ago. As such, most stores are selling it for the list price of $80, but here you can save $20. That's the best price we've seen for the Ni No Kuni sequel.View Deal