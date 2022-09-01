Samsung Labor Day sale has up to $2,000 off your 4K, 8K or QLED TV for the NFL season

With football season almost upon us once again there's never been a better time to pick up a new display so you're ready for Bills vs Rams next Thursday. And just like that, Samsung's Labor Day TV sales event is now underway with savings of up to $2,000 on a number of its 4K, QLED, and 8K TVs.

View all TV deals in the Samsung Labor Day sale (opens in new tab)

Let's get right into it with what we think is the best offer available: this Samsung 55-inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab). It's one of the newer displays released by Samsung this year and features some of the most up-to-date TV technology.

You get superior picture quality with the finest contrast and vivid colors no matter your viewing environment. There's 4K at 120Hz support, too, which is great for gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X as it ensures the smoothest experience. Overall, it's one of the best offers we've seen in all the Labor Day TV sales so far.

If you're simply after the largest screen size, then this Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,599.99 (was $2,299.99 (opens in new tab)) is one to go for. That's a massive $700 reduction on one of the manufacturer's best TVs from last year. It offers a top-quality 4K picture as well as colors that pop thanks to the advanced Quantum Dot and Dual LED technology.

Check out all of our hand-picked TV deals just below and you can browse even more of the best Labor Day sales from now and through to the holiday on Monday.

Best deals in the Samsung Labor Day TV sale

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – This is our favorite offer in the Samsung Labor Day TV sale as it's a solid saving on one of the more modern and sleek displays in the manufacturer's lineup. As well as an impressive 4K resolution image, the Quantum Mini LED delivers excellent contrast and colors in all environments so you end up with a rich and detailed image. It's great for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X, too, thanks to the 4K 120Hz support. Overall, you get a lot of top-end TV tech for your money.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,229.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $700 – Here's a huge reduction on one of last's year's Samsung QLED TVs. The massive 75-inch display is still a terrific buy today thanks to the superior image quality delivered by the Quantum Processer 4K, while Quantum Dot and Dual LED technology both ensure excellent colors and contrast. It also supports 4K resolution at 120Hz, which means a fast, smooth and responsive next-gen gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – This is one of Samsung's older QLED TVs, hence the dramatically lower price, but it's still an impressive display for those after a quality TV on a smaller budget.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: $3,499.99 $2,799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $700 – 8K TVs are still excessive for most as very little content can make full use of these displays, but we've seen prices fall considerably over the last year so they are no longer quite as ridiculous an expense. Of course, even with a $700 discount, it's still pricey, but it's still a big enough saving that's worth considering if you want to future-proof yourself with the very best TV tech available today in terms of picture detail and quality.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – This price has been available for a while, but it's still the lowest yet for a rich 4K Crystal display that delivers a sharp, clear, and colorful image at a budget price. Brightness and contrast are inferior to the more expensive QLED sets, but for the cost, you get a solid display for your everyday viewing. Plus, it comes with all the important smart features and access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – Samsung's stylish The Frame display is also reduced in the Labor Day sale. The 4K QLED display ensures excellent picture quality, while the customizable bezel allows you to create a design that will fit flush to the wall and naturally compliment your home decor. Then, while not watching TV, it can display artwork or your favorite photos if you find large TVs a bit of an eyesore.

There are many more Labor Day sales now live as we head into the holiday weekend. We've also got regularly updated guides to all the best Labor Day laptop sales and Labor Day appliance sales so you can find big savings on everything you need.