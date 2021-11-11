The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and Note 20 Ultra deals for Black Friday 2021

You'll find all of this week's best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals all neatly lined up on this page right now. There are some good options this week although the standard device is starting to be discontinued at most retailers now. If you're looking for the more premium and bigger sibling of the two you'll find much, much better deals across the board.

Of particular note is Samsung's early Black Friday sale - which TechRadar readers actually have exclusive access to right now until November 19th. Head on over to this retailer's site to score a free ChromeBook 4 worth $229 - a superb promotion.

If you're a fan of giant phones, you've already been keeping tabs on these recently launched devices no doubt. These are premium phones with some hefty price tags, which makes these Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals especially rewarding for those who want to save as much cash as possible.

We've had these phones for quite some time now, well over 6-months in fact, and, while they're not the new hotness thanks to the release of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, they're still amazing (and up-to-date) options for fans of the larger phablet form factor specifically.

Following the launch of 2020's Samsung Galaxy S20 and 2019s Note 10, the Galaxy Note 20 looks to pack in some powerful, albeit iterative improvements over its predecessors. A 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60hz refresh rate, lavish triple camera setup, upgraded processor, RAM, and 'S' pen mean there's a lot to offer from this premium smartphone.

For those not content with simply iterative improvements, the new Samsung Galaxy 20 Note Ultra represents Samsung at the very top of its game. Onboard is an expanded 4500mAh battery, lavish 6.9-inch Quad HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a stunning triple camera setup - complete with 108Mp lens.

Both devices come with the dedicated 'S' pen, IP68 ratings and fast wireless charging capabilities. You can find out more about where to buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (renewed): save up to $450 with qualified trade-in at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (renewed): save up to $450 with qualified trade-in at Samsung

Price drop: The standard Galaxy Note 20 is all but discontinued now at most major retailers and carriers, but you can still get a nice price cut on a renewed device at the official Samsung store this week. These officially refurbished (like-new) devices are currently retailing for $650 right now upfront, and with up to $325 off with an eligible trade-in - both much cheaper than at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 8GB Ram | Weight: 192g |Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 4300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 64MP| Front camera: 10MP

The latest in Samsung's vaunted phablet range is here, and surprisingly, manages to keep the launch price down - debuting in at $999 / £849.

Don't get us wrong this is still a hefty price to pay for a smartphone, but considering the amount of power on display here, it's a fair price for those power users this phone marks as its target audience.

New appointments include an upgraded 'S' pen, camera spec, as well as some choice improvements to the internal ram and processing power - welcome additions for those who want to make full use of that phablet form factor.

The upgrades and comparatively low launch price does come with a few trade-offs though, as you're still not getting a curved screen here - a feature we would have liked to see, especially when compared to the lush 120hz display on the Galaxy S20.



See our hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1429.98 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1429.98 $1099.99 and free ChromeBook 4 at Samsung

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the select few to get exclusive early access to the Samsung Black Friday sale this year! One of the best deals on the entire site is on the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 right now. Not only can you get a nice little price cut (and more with a trade), but the retailer will throw in a free Samsung ChromeBook 4 with every purchase - worth $229 by itself.

Ends 19th Nov



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $400 off with activation at Google Fi Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $400 off with activation at Google Fi

Another good option - you can get a huge activation rebate on Google Fi if you opt for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra this week. As far as we know, the device will be locked to the Google Fi service here, so make sure you're willing to commit to the plan before you jump on board.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals are offering huge trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 right now - the biggest savings we've seen yet from the carrier on this device. This could, in fact, be the last chance to score the Note 20 Ultra at AT&T as well since Verizon has already seemingly discontinued the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 1444 x 3096 | Memory: 12GB Ram | Weight: 208g |Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 13MP| Front camera: 10MP

The bigger brother of the two new devices - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra debuts as surely one of the best smartphones on the market right now, although at an eye-watering $1,299 / £1,179 asking price.

That's a heavy investment for even the deepest of pockets, but you are getting some absolutely killer specs here. A gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD screen that's been upped to 120Hz refresh rate, a stunning array of cameras capable of up to 100x zoom, and 12GB of RAM - more than some ultrabooks at this price.

Lining up against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, this new phablet gives power users another compelling premium choice - assuming that asking price isn't too unsurmountable.



See our hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review

Compare Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals

