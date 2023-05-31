Quick - LG's all-new C3 OLED TV gets a first-time price cut at Amazon

The stunning LG C3 OLED was just released in March as LG's latest C Series OLED display, and we've just spotted a first-time price cut at Amazon. The retailer has the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $2,395 (was $2,599.99) - that's a $200 discount and the first deal we've spotted on the premium OLED display.



The 2023 LG C3 is a successor to the best-selling C2 OLED and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a stunning picture with improved brightness and sharp contrast. The LG C3 also includes a new webOS experience and four HDMI ports, which gamers will enjoy for next-gen consoles, plus you're getting all the features people love about the C2, such as support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now, and today's $200 discount from Amazon brings the high-end display down to $2,395, which is the best deal we've ever seen. If you want the latest and greatest OLED TV from LG, then you should grab this rare price cut while you can.

LG C3 OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,599.99 now $2,395 at Amazon

The all-new LG C3 65-inch OLED TV gets its first price cut at Amazon, down to $2,395. While still pricey, the premium OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. Today's $200 discount from Amazon is the best deal you can find right now and an impressive offer for a newly released TV.

More OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,489 at Walmart

You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED display on sale for $1,489 at Walmart - the best deal you can find right now. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value.

LG B2 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive OLED display, Best Buy has this 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low of $1,999.99. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,298 at Amazon

Got a bit more cash to spend? The Sony A80K is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to a record-low of $1,298. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently, but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and, well - everything.

