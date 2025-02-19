The LG C3 is still one of the best OLED TVs and it just returned to its lowest-ever price

The LG C3 is still one of our most recommended TVs, even though it was released back in 2023. And because it's slightly older it continues tumbling in price, making it a great pick if you've been eying a new and more affordable big-screen display. Right now, you can get the LG C3 65-inch OLED TV at Amazon for $1,196.99 (was $1,499.99) – that's a return to the record-low price

The fantastic picture quality and smart TV interface stood out in our LG C3 OLED review. Even though the LG C4 beats its brightness and offers more advanced features, this older C3 is still an incredible TV that costs at least $300 less than its successor. That said, if you have a couple hundred dollars to spare, you might want to compare between the LG C3 and LG C4.

Today's best LG OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C3 remains a recommended pick, even with the newer LG C4 on the market. It maintains its incredible picture quality and brightness, even in already-bright rooms and during the daytime, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to round out both the visuals and audio. Its four HDMI 2.1 ports, 120 Hz refresh rate, and VRR also make it a great big-screen budget gaming TV.

The LG C3 uses the last gen a9 AI Processor Gen6 and "Brightness Booster" feature to maintain its brightness and high contrast, even during the day. It also includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhancing overall picture and audio quality for movies and shows.

For gamers, the LG C3 offers four HDMI 2.1 ports along with a speedy 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate to catch split-second changes on screen. It's also backed by NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR to minimize screen-tearing and lag.

We don't know when the LG C5 will be coming yet, but so far, it seems like minimal changes will be made to the previous model. For other options, I'd suggest browsing our list of best OLED TVs.