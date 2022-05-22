Our best-rated mattress of 2022 is $350 off in exclusive Memorial Day deal

While the official Memorial Day sales event is still over a week away, Saatva is offering an exclusive deal on its luxury mattresses that you can take advantage of right now.



The Saatva Classic tops our list of best mattresses of 2022, thanks to its superior support, durable design, and fantastic value for a luxury mattress. The Classic is made from eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top, with a dual steel coil support system underneath. Saatva also offers a 365-day home trial, plus free in-room delivery and setup.



Saatva Memorial Day Mattress sale

Top luxury pick - The Saatva Memorial Day sale includes a $350 discount on all mattresses when you spend over $1,000. This exclusive deal applies to the Saatva Classic, our luxury top mattress pick, which features a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system for ultimate comfort and back support. Today's offer also comes with a year-long home trial, plus free in-room delivery and setup.

