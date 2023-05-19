Memorial Day sales start now - don't miss up to $1,500 off appliances at Best Buy

Good news appliance deals hunters - Best Buy has officially launched its Memorial Day appliance sale early this week, with literally thousands of discounts on everything from cheap air fryers to high-end fridges (opens in new tab) now available.

This early sale includes free delivery on all orders over $400, a limited-time-only interest-free financing option, and some great bundle savings for those looking to re-fit their entire kitchen. You don't need to buy a whole bunch of appliances to bag a bargain, however, as there are currently whopping savings of up to $1,500 on standalone items (opens in new tab).

If you're just looking for some handy accessories or something small, then you'll also find more reasonably priced additions up for grabs in the countertop appliances section. We've spotted air fryers from just $20 (opens in new tab), good discounts on cookware (opens in new tab), and some savings of up to $150 on premium Dyson and Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab).

We've attached a full run-down of today's Memorial Day appliance deals from Best Buy just below. You can also check out the latest Best Buy discount codes for ways to save even more cash across the retailer over Memorial Day and throughout the year.

For even more options, we'd recommend heading on over to our Memorial Day appliance sales page for other retailers. Also, don't forget to bookmark our main Memorial Day sales page for plenty more recommendations on everything from laptops to mattresses.

Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale now live

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Major appliances: save up to $1,500 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more (opens in new tab)

No Best Buy Memorial Day sale would be complete without huge discounts on its massive range of refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more. Right now, you can expect discounts ranging all the way up to $1,500 on the more premium brands and there are also additional limited-time-only promotions for interest-free financing (opens in new tab) and excellent bundle deals on kitchen packages (opens in new tab).

You can also check out more early deals in our Best Buy Memorial Day sales page and today's top Memorial Day TV sales.