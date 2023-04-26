Looking for an amazing TV? This Samsung OLED is $1,000 off right now

Samsung's S95 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and we've just spotted the 55-inch model down to a new record-low price at Walmart. The retailer has Samsung's 55-inch S95 OLED TV on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab) (was $2,199.99) - that's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
The highly-rated Samsung S95 gets five stars from the TechRadar team thanks to the vivid color accuracy, Samsung's updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Today's deal from Walmart is not only the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display, but this offer also beats the sale price from Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. It's a fantastic TV and one of the best-value OLED displays you can buy right now, thanks to the $1,000 discount from Walmart.
Samsung S95B 55-inch OLED 4K TV (opens in new tab)
Now: $1,199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Overview: The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Walmart just dropped the 55-inch model down to $1,199. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a new record-low price. View deal (opens in new tab)
Key features: 55-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, 120Hz, Samsung Tizen smart system
Product launched: April 2022
Price history: We saw the first significant discount on the Samsung S95B at last year's Black Friday sale when Amazon dropped the TV down to $1,477. Since then, Walmart has offered the best deals, dropping the 55-inch model down to $1,371.77 last week, which was the lowest-ever price at the time. Today's price of $1,199 is a new record-low and $128 less than the 2nd best offer from Amazon.
Price comparison: Walmart: $1,199 (opens in new tab) | Amazon: $1,327.99 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $1,449.99 (opens in new tab) | Target: $1,597.99 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: In our Samsung S95B review, we praised it for its ground-breaking picture quality, which utilizes the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels coupled with the brightness of QLED technology. The 55-inch Samsung display also packs Dolby Atmos for a cinematic-like sound experience, an impressive Tizen operating system, and an extraordinary paper-thin design - all for under $1,500, which is a fantastic value.
TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market at the lowest price possible. If you're looking for a new 55-inch model TV, you can't get much better than Samsung's S95 at this record-low price.
Don't buy it if: you're looking for a bigger display than 55 inches. If you want a 65-inch TV, you're better suited for the LG C2 OLED, which is on sale for $1,596.99 (opens in new tab).
