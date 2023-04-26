Looking for an amazing TV? This Samsung OLED is $1,000 off right now

Samsung S95B 55-inch OLED 4K TV (opens in new tab)

Was: $2,199.99

Now: $1,199 at Walmart

Overview: The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Walmart just dropped the 55-inch model down to $1,199. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a new record-low price.

Key features: 55-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, 120Hz, Samsung Tizen smart system

Product launched: April 2022

Price history: We saw the first significant discount on the Samsung S95B at last year's Black Friday sale when Amazon dropped the TV down to $1,477. Since then, Walmart has offered the best deals, dropping the 55-inch model down to $1,371.77 last week, which was the lowest-ever price at the time. Today's price of $1,199 is a new record-low and $128 less than the 2nd best offer from Amazon.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1,199 | Amazon: $1,327.99 | Best Buy: $1,449.99 | Target: $1,597.99

Reviews consensus: In our Samsung S95B review, we praised it for its ground-breaking picture quality, which utilizes the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels coupled with the brightness of QLED technology. The 55-inch Samsung display also packs Dolby Atmos for a cinematic-like sound experience, an impressive Tizen operating system, and an extraordinary paper-thin design - all for under $1,500, which is a fantastic value.

TechRadar: ★★★★★

TV buying guides: Best OLED TV, Best Samsung TV

Buy it if: you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market at the lowest price possible. If you're looking for a new 55-inch model TV, you can't get much better than Samsung's S95 at this record-low price.

Don't buy it if: you're looking for a bigger display than 55 inches. If you want a 65-inch TV, you're better suited for the LG C2 OLED, which is on sale for $1,596.99.