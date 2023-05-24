Looking for a cheap Memorial Day TV deal? Get a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $450

The Memorial Day sales event is a fantastic opportunity to snag a cheap TV, and we're rounding up today's best deals which include this best-selling Samsung display. Best Buy has the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $459.99 (was 669.99), which is a massive $220 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



While the Samsung TU690T Series is one of the company's entry-level displays, the TV is still packed with premium features at an extremely affordable price. You're getting a stunning display thanks to the 4K UHD Crystal processor and PurColor technology that delivers crisp images with bright, brilliant colors. You're also getting smart capabilities powered by Tizen for seamless navigation, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2.



This Samsung TV was a best-seller during Black Friday and frequently sold out, and now Best Buy has this specific model back in stock and on sale for a record-low price - making it one of the best Memorial Day TV deals we've spotted so far. If you're interested in more cheap displays, you'll find more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales below.

Today's best Memorial Day TV deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $669.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Today's best Memorial Day TV deal is the best-selling Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $449.99 at Best Buy. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value. Keep in mind this specific model has been a best-seller during holiday sales and frequently sells out - today's offer is a record-low, so we recommend securing this deal now before it's too late.

More cheap Memorial Day TV deals

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

Our cheapest TV deal is this 58-inch Hisense R6 Series TV on sale for just $268 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale has this Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV down to a stunningly low price of $349.99. The big-screen TV is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $899 now $569 at Amazon

This massive 75-inch display from TCL is on sale for a record-low price of $569 at Amazon. The best-selling TCL 4-Series features 4K Ultra HD resolution and comes with the Google Assistant, so you can stream content from all your favorite apps and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Another big-screen budget TV deal in today's Memorial Day sales is this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $599.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

