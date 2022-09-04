LIVE: Labor Day sales 2022 - the best deals from the top retailers on Sunday afternoon

There are hundreds of Labor Day sales to browse online this evening. We’re tracking the event in real-time, bringing you all the latest news and deals from the holiday weekend and into Monday - and there’s already a lot going on.

One of the best Labor Day sales (opens in new tab) right now is at Best Buy, where there’s a superb back-to-school promotion with up to $500 off laptops (opens in new tab), plus huge discounts on everything from coffee makers to office chairs and desks. There are thousands of dollars worth of price cuts on major appliances, home, and kitchen items at Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes. And plenty of savings to be found on everything from 4K TVs to mattresses elsewhere - we’re rounding up the best offers here live.

TechRadar’s expert deal editors Alex Whitelock and James Pickard are running our live Labor Day sales coverage today. They’ve covered all the major US sales events over the last five years, and are here to help you save as much money as possible on the best tech and home products. Stick with us as we bring you the latest from the Labor Day sales.