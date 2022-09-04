Live
LIVE: Labor Day sales 2022 - the best deals from the top retailers on Sunday afternoon
The latest news and deals from the Labor Day sales weekend
There are hundreds of Labor Day sales to browse online this evening. We’re tracking the event in real-time, bringing you all the latest news and deals from the holiday weekend and into Monday - and there’s already a lot going on.
One of the best Labor Day sales (opens in new tab) right now is at Best Buy, where there’s a superb back-to-school promotion with up to $500 off laptops (opens in new tab), plus huge discounts on everything from coffee makers to office chairs and desks. There are thousands of dollars worth of price cuts on major appliances, home, and kitchen items at Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes. And plenty of savings to be found on everything from 4K TVs to mattresses elsewhere - we’re rounding up the best offers here live.
TechRadar’s expert deal editors Alex Whitelock and James Pickard are running our live Labor Day sales coverage today. They’ve covered all the major US sales events over the last five years, and are here to help you save as much money as possible on the best tech and home products. Stick with us as we bring you the latest from the Labor Day sales.
Labor Day sales 2022: quick links
- Amazon: back to school deals on laptops, headphones, and essentials
- Apple: up to $150 gift card on MacBooks, iPads, and more
- Best Buy: $1,000 off major appliances, plus laptops, TVs, and more
- Dell: cheap laptops for work, college, and gaming starting at $209
- DreamCloud Mattress: $200 off, plus $599 free gifts
- Home Depot: early-access appliance sale, plus bed and storage deals
- HP: 70% off laptops and desktops
- Lowes: $up to $1,000 of major appliances and tools
- Nectar: up to $200 off mattresses, plus $499 free accessories
- Nike: 50% off sneakers, backpacks, tees, jackets, and more
- Overstock: 70% off furniture, bedding, and decor
- Samsung: $1,000 off premium TVs and major appliances
- Saatva: $200 off premium mattresses when you spend $999
- Verizon: BOGO iPhone 13, up to $800 off with trade-ins
- Walmart: super-cheap laptops, vacuums, and back to school essentials
- Wayfair: up to 50% clearance on furniture, decor, and kitchen appliances
Staff-picked deals: our top 10 today
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021, 64GB):
$329$279 at Best Buy
- Bella Pro Series 2-qt Air Fryer:
$49.99$34.99 at Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13:
$949.99$849.99 at Dell
- The DreamCloud Mattress: from $599 + $599 free gifts
- Daytona 1-Burner tabletop propane grill:
$139$99 at Home Depot
- Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1:
$1,299$949.99 at Best Buy
- TCL 70-inch 4 Series 4K TV:
$829.99$499.99 at Best Buy
- KitchenAid Pro 5 Stand Mixer:
$449.99$299.99 at Best Buy
- Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum:
$299$159 at Walmart
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: $899.99 with trade-in (plus $150 voucher)
Heading to college? Here's where to save some cash
It's no secret that everyone's feeling the crunch right now. That's why my third highlight today is for something that's super useful for a vast segment of consumers at this time of the year - school and college essentials.
Amazon back to school: up to $170 off tablets and laptops (opens in new tab)
Amazon's ongoing back-to-school and off-to-school deals cross over with this year's Labor Day sales so it's a fantastic time to save some cash on essentials. Updated, daily, we'd particularly recommend checking out its range of savings on own-brand Amazon Fire tablets (up to 22% off (opens in new tab)), and its range of cheap gaming laptops (opens in new tab), which are perfect if you want to both game and do college work.
Our favorite Labor Day TV sale so far..
You're absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to Labor Day TV sales this year. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are all offering exceptional cheaper options that are great for covering the basics. Our next choice, however, is particularly good if you're looking for a quality display.
Samsung Labor Day sale: save up to $1,620 (opens in new tab)
Samsung is the top choice if you're looking for a big price cut on one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) on the market right now. Some of our favorite displays are receiving discounts of up to $1,620 (opens in new tab) right now and there are plenty of mid-range choices as well. This Q70A series display for $799 (was $1,099) (opens in new tab) is a good example of a display that balances premium specs and quality with a price that doesn't completely break the bank.
Looking for more recommendations? Head on over to our main Labor Day TV sales (opens in new tab) page.
Our favorite Labor Day laptop sale so far...
OK, so I'm starting our recommendations with arguably the most important tech category in any big retail event - laptops. It's one category where you can save some serious cash if you're shopping around a big retail event such as Labor Day. It's also a category that's close to our hearts because always reviewing and testing new products for our best laptops every single month of the year.
Dell Labor Day sale: save up to $700 at Dell (opens in new tab)
It's a very close call between HP, Best Buy, Walmart, and other leading retailers but Dell gets our top pick for this year's best Labor Day laptop sale. A couple of recommendations in particular would include this excellent Inspiron 15 for $379 (opens in new tab), which is the perfect cheap back-to-school laptop, and the stunning Dell XPS 13 for just $849 (opens in new tab). This latter deal is on one of the cheapest deals we've seen so far on the latest model - and it's fantastic value with its combination of a 12th gen I5 processor and 512GB SSD.
Looking for more recommendations? Head on over to our main Labor Day laptop sales (opens in new tab) page.
Welcome to TechRadar's Labor Day sales live blog
Here we go, we're kicking off our live coverage of this year's Labor Day sales. Hello to all our readers - I'm Alex, one of the deals editors at TechRadar and I'll be steering this live blog for the time being.
My area of specialization is finding the very best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers all year round so believe me when I say the Labor Day sales are a particularly opportune time to be shopping.
Not only is Labor Day the perfect time for bagging any number of end-of-summer clearance goods or back-to-school essentials, but it's oveerall the biggest retail event this side of Black Friday in November. That means it's a key date on any tech bargain-hunters calendar. Speaking of which...
