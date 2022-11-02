LG's best OLED TV is down to its lowest-ever price in this early Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for an early Black Friday TV deal then they won’t get much better than this over $500 discount at Amazon (opens in new tab) on a 55-inch LG C2 OLED.

While Amazon has yet to officially launch its Black Friday deals, some early bargains have started to appear, including this amazing offer on one of the best OLED TVs out there. It's not just the 55-inch model that's discounted, too, as the 48-inch C2 OLED is $150-off and the massive 83-inch version is $800-off.

No matter which version you pick the TV is currently at the lowest price it's ever been at Amazon, so if you’re after an OLED screen this is definitely a deal you want to snatch up before it disappears.

Today's best early Black Friday LG C2 OLED deals

LG C2 OLED (55-inch): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $503 – The LG C2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs out there, and this deal on the 55-inch model brings it down to its lowest-ever price. With this deal, you'll get the full benefit of LG's OLED Evo panels (giving you crisp 4K gaming at 120Hz with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support) at a bargain price. If you're looking for a Black Friday OLED deal this could be one of the best we see all November so don't miss out.

LG C2 OLED (83-inch): $4796.99 $3996.99 at Amazon

Save $800 – If a 55-inch display isn't enough for you, why not splash out on the absolutely massive 83-inch model, which is also down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon? For those of you looking to give your home theatre some extra oomph without completely breaking the bank, this could be one of the best options for you this Black Friday.

LG C2 OLED (48-inch): $1,196.99 $1,046.99 at Amazon

Save $150 – If you're after a more budget-friendly OLED TV, then this deal on the 48-inch LG C2 could be the one for you. This TV is ideal if you want an impressive OLED display but don't have the space for a larger model. With this discount at Amazon, it's also at its best-ever price.

With every LG C2 OLED size at a bargain price on Amazon, which model should you go for? Clearly, the smallest models are the most budget-friendly, but there’s a good reason to opt for the 55-inch version if you have the space and cash to spare.

That’s not just because it offers the most bang for your buck in terms of price for the screen size, but the 55-inch LG C2 is also the cheapest model which can properly take advantage of LG’s OLED Evo panels.

OLED Evo is LG’s upgraded OLED panel that offers the same excellent contrast in darker scenes but can produce more vibrant colors in brighter scenes – though they still lag behind QLED and QD-OLED displays in this regard. Because of their smaller size, the 42-inch and 48-inch models can’t get the full benefit of LG’s brighter Evo tech, so while you’ll still get a 120HZ 4K OLED panel the performance will be worse than the other LG C2 models.