LG C2 OLED TV drops to lowest ever price at Amazon with up to 38% off

The stunning LG C2 OLED TV is at its lowest ever price at Amazon in both the US and UK right now, offering what's likely the best chance to bag a bargain this side of Black Friday.

Retailing for $1,496 (was $1,795) (opens in new tab) and £1,369 (was £2,199) (opens in new tab) for the 55-inch size, you're getting a significant price cut of up to $400 / £700 at the retailer today. Other sizes are also available in the UK, although the discounts vary from model to model.

The LG C2 OLED currently holds the top spot on our 2022 best TVs buyer's guide, so we're always jumping at the opportunity to shout about any potential discounts. Even at full price, we think this set offers the best balance between specs, performance, and affordability for those on the hunt for a premium display. While it's not exactly cheap, a superbly sleek design, fantastic picture quality, and gaming performance make it an easy recommendation if you've got a bit of cash to spend.

And, we think the LG C2 OLED TV is unlikely to get any cheaper before Black Friday so this could be a fantastic chance to beat out the crowds before the Holiday season kicks off in November.

Outside the US or UK? Check out the best deals in your region below.

LG C2 OLED TV deal at Amazon

LG C2 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (55-inch): $1,795 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300 and get the excellent LG C2 OLED TV at its lowest ever price on Amazon today. This superb high-end display offers a nearly unbeatable mix of picture quality, device connectivity, and price if you're on the hunt for a premium viewing experience. Sitting at the top of our best TVs buyer's guide, it's an easy recommendation from us this week.

LG C2 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (55-inch): £2,199 £1,369 at Amazon

Save £730 - And, our readers in the UK can enjoy an even bigger saving on their 55-inch LG C2 OLED listing at Amazon this week. Comparatively speaking, discounts are a little rarer in the UK so we'd definitely consider snapping this one up if you're interested. Other sizes are also available if space is an issue (55-inch is pretty big).

42-inch: £1,399 £929 | 48-inch: £1,399 £1,080

See more: check out all of today's TV deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab) or Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

