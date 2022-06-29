LG C1 OLED TV drops to lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day - just $796

The stunning LG C1 OLED TV has just dropped to $796.99 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab) on its smallest 48-inch size today at Amazon ahead of the retailer's yearly Prime Day sales with a whopping 47% discount in total.

This is easily the lowest price yet on the incredibly popular premium display and one that makes it a tempting purchase for those on the hunt for a higher-end OLED TV. Note, if you're interested, you'll also find the 55-inch size on sale for $1,096 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab), the 65-inch for $1,596 (was $2,499) (opens in new tab), the 77-inch for $2,596 (was $3,799) (opens in new tab), and the 85-inch for $3,996 ($5,999) (opens in new tab). Generally speaking, all these prices are the cheapest yet but savings amount vary greatly from size to size.

In our books, it's the smaller 48-inch size that's leading in value here. A full 47% discount is a great deal when you consider the incredible picture quality and array of powerful features this 2021 display manages to pack in. It's not the latest LG OLED in the range anymore (there's a C2 on the market now), but the LG C1 (opens in new tab) is still capable of 120Hz at 4K, superb upscaling, and an all around excellent viewing experience on everything from movies to the latest PS5 games.

The LG C1 held top spot on our best TVs roundup throughout last year due to its value so we highly recommend it at today's price at Amazon. You could potentially wait until next month's Prime Day but we think it's unlikely that Amazon will reduce today's price on the 48-inch model any further. All Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members only, too, so if you're not signed up to Prime today's deal is definitely worth considering.

Outside the US? Check out the best TV deals in your region just below.

LG C1 OLED

If you're interested, we're also rounding up all of this week's best OLED TV deals (opens in new tab) from other retailers and on other models. For those looking for something a little more reasonably prices, head on over to our main best cheap TV deals (opens in new tab) page.