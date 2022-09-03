Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126

Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook.

We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for $126 (was $248) (opens in new tab) as you don't usually see 2-in-1 laptops for this cheap. While we wouldn't count on it for fast performance as it only has an AMD 3015e processor and 4GB RAM, the novelty of having a laptop and tablet for under $130 is too tempting to resist if you need it for light use, school work and some media streaming.

If you're looking for performance, there's also the Lenovo Yoga 7i for $904.99 (was $1.199.99) (opens in new tab). With an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it provides fast performance whatever your plans. Plus, there's the advantage of a 15-inch full HD touchscreen.

4 best Labor Day deals at Lenovo

(opens in new tab) Lenovo 300e Gen 2: $374 $126 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $248 - The Lenovo 300e Gen 2 isn't the best choice if you need high-end powerful performance. This limited spec is going to be a little slow for anything more than web browsing or typing up documents. However, it has an 11-inch touchscreen which makes it a fun choice for school work or watching streaming content. You can even use a regular pencil to sketch on it.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: $889.99 $669.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $220 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 offers strong performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It's well-suited for working on the move or from home and is more than capable of multitasking. Its 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated in a series of different modes so it's ideal for sketching, giving presentations, or streaming media. A fingerprint reader is a nice touch for the security conscious.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad 14 Gen 4: $1,494 $896.40 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $597.60 - With the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the Lenovo ThinkPad 14 Gen 4 is well-made for the business user who needs to multitask often. It also has a 1080p full HD webcam for video calls, while its 14-inch full HD screen is also touch-enabled so you can be more tactile with your work.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i: $1,199.99 $904.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $295 - Made from sandblasted and anodized metal, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is designed to look and feel good thanks to a sleek exterior. It houses a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD so it's no slouch while you work. A fingerprint reader helps you with security, and it's only the 720p webcam that lets things down a little in this otherwise stylish shell.

If nothing has piqued your interest here, there are also Best Buy Labor Day sales to check out for even more laptop deals. Alternatively, if you want to keep costs low, our guide to the best Chromebook deals will do the job. If you want to pursue the MacOS route, our look at the best MacBook deals will find you the cheapest prices.