iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet

The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now - and we've gathered all the retailers offering it right here.

The 10th-generation iPad features a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support and more. It's priced at $449 / £499 / AU$749 for the standard 64GB option. That's $120 / £130 / AU$200 more than the previous generation version.

You can also upgrade to a model with 256GB of storage for $599 / £679 / AU$999, but considering that's approaching the cost of an iPad Air, that's a hefty amount to pay for what is supposed to be pitched as Apple's entry-level tablet.

Whichever storage size you do want, it will be available in four colors: a standard silver, as well as more vibrant blue, pink and yellow. The new iPad will also support a refreshed and specifically-designed Magic Keyboard Folio, which features full-size keys, a large trackpad and a row of shortcut function buttons.

See our iPad Pro M2 preorders page to see where to buy the other (and more premium) 2022 tablet from Apple.

iPad preorders in the US

Apple - starting at $449 (opens in new tab)

- starting at $449 Best Buy - (check for preorders soon)

- (check for preorders soon) Walmart - (check for preorders soon)

- (check for preorders soon) Amazon - (check for preorders soon)

iPad preorders in the UK

Apple UK - starting at £499 (opens in new tab)

- starting at £499 Amazon - (check for preorders soon)

(check for preorders soon) Currys - (check for preorders soon)

(check for preorders soon) John Lewis - (check for preorders soon)

iPad preorders in Australia

Apple AU - starting at AU$749 (opens in new tab)

- starting at AU$749 Kogan - (check for preorders soon)

(check for preorders soon) JB Hi-Fi - (check for preorders soon)

(check for preorders soon) Harvey Norman - (check for preorders soon)

(Image credit: Apple)

Should I pre-order the new iPad?

As far as powerful everyday tablets go, the standard iPad has been one of the top choices out there for some time and is regularly featured on our list of the best tablets. We'll need more hands-on time to see how the latest model stacks up, but with a larger screen, sleeker design, upgraded cameras and USB-C charging, it looks set to be a big improvement.

Fortunately, we're definitely way past the days when new tech products would sell out in the early pre-order stages, so there's less of a need to rush to secure yours immediately. Looking now, even just a short while after the announcement of the new iPad, availability is good at the Apple Store with delivery expected on launch day (October 26).

However, we have seen some shipping delays surrounding other Apple product launches throughout the year. So, while the new iPad may not sell out this early, you may not be able to get one for launch day if the demand dramatically increases throughout the week. Keep that in mind just in case it affects your decision to pre-order today.

Also, be aware that with the launch of new iPad models, there's a good chance for some standout iPad deals in the weeks ahead - especially as we approach Black Friday 2022.