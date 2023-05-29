Hundreds of Memorial Day sales are live - here are the 11 best to shop right now

Memorial Day sales are still going strong, with hundreds of offers from all your favorite online retailers on everything from appliances, mattresses, and furniture to TVs, laptops, Apple devices, and more. The Memorial Day sales event keeps getting bigger every year, with more and more retailers participating, making it harder to weed out genuine bargains. Fear not, though - our deals experts hand-picked today's stand-out offers to bring you this year's 11 best Memorial Day sales.



Memorial Day sales focus mainly on big-ticket items like major appliances, furniture, and mattresses, and today's offers don't disappoint. You'll find over $1,000 in savings on appliances from Best Buy, plus the retailer has record-low prices on a range of 4K, OLED and QLED TVs. DreamCloud's Memorial Day sale is the company's best offer yet, with 40% off all mattresses, with prices starting at just $499. If you're looking for outdoor items, Home Depot and Lowe's have big savings on patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and tools.



You'll find more of today's best Memorial Day sales below, and keep in mind that most offers end tonight at Midnight, which means time is running out to bag a bargain.

11 best Memorial Day sales

1. Best Buy: save up to $1,200 on major appliances

If you're looking to save on major appliances, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is a favorite thanks to huge savings on a wide range of major appliances from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 40% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you'll get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card with qualifying appliances totaling $1,499 or more. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar

Mattresses are one of the most popular categories during Memorial Day sales, and Nectar has one of the best offers we've seen. You can save 33% off everything, which means you can get a queen-size Nectar Memory Form for $699 - a fantastic value. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress: it's medium-firm, with a cooling cover, and we found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive (plus, it sits number two on our best mattress list).

3. Walmart: up to $200 off patio furniture, clothing, grills, and more

Walmart is an excellent destination for Memorial Day summer savings, with sitewide deals on patio furniture, grills, clothing, lawnmowers, and more. The retailer also has discounts on tech items with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, and headphones from Apple, LG, and HP. If you want to save on a wide range of items, Walmart's Memorial Day sale is a great place to shop.

4. Samsung: save up to $1,200 on bespoke refrigerators

Samsung's Memorial Day sale includes up to $1,000 on major appliances, including Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also includes discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

5. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now from $499 at DreamCloud

This year's DreamCloud Memorial Day sale is the best yet, with 40% off all mattresses at the DreamCloud Memorial Day sale. The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses around, and it delivers luxury features at a surprisingly affordable price, especially when it's on sale. DreamCloud's offer also includes a year-long risk-free trial, plus free shipping and returns.

6. Best Buy: $300 off 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs

Best Buy isn't just a destination for appliances, the retailer also has some of the best offers you can find from TV brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. You'll find record-low prices on a range of TVs, so whether you're looking for a high-end OLED display or a small-screen budget set, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has you covered.

7. Lowe's: 40% off appliances, patio furniture, grills, and more

Lowe's is always a favorite in Memorial Day sales, with huge discounts on everything you need for the summer, including patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, flowers, pools, and gardening tools. The retailer also offers impressive discounts on major appliances, and you can score free shipping on all orders over $45.

8. Dell Memorial Day sale: save up to $750 on Inspiron, XPS 13, and Alienware laptops

The Dell Memorial Day sale is offering up to $750 on its best-selling laptops, including the XPS 13, Inspiron, Alienware, and more. Today's top deal is the powerful XPS 13 laptop that's on sale for $899 - $100 cheaper than the last time it was on sale and is fantastic value for money if you're after a powerful everyday device.

9. Saatva Classic mattress: was $995 now from $695 at Saatva

If you're wanting to upgrade to a luxury mattress, head on over to the Saatva Memorial Day sale. You can save $375 off orders of $1,000 or more, which brings the price of a queen size down to $1,620. The luxury innerspring Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best mattress guide, and with good reason: it's an excellently comfortable and supportive bed that's available in two height options and three choices of firmness.

10. Home Depot: $500 off appliances, patio furniture, and tools

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is another favorite summer sale, thanks to deep discounts on grills, lawnmowers, patio furniture, planters, flowers, and more. You'll also find impressive offers on major appliances, including up to 40% off refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, plus receive free shipping on orders over $45.

11. Wayfair: 60% off outdoor furniture, couches, rugs, and more

Wayfair's Memorial Day clearance sale is a great opportunity to score a big-ticket furniture item, like couches, beds, and dressers, at the lowest-ever prices. You can also save up to 50% on bedding, rugs, decor, and outdoor items, including grills, patio furniture, fire pits, and more. Wayfair offers free shipping on orders $35 and more and even two-day shipping on thousands of items.

You can see more of today's best Memorial Day mattress sales and Memorial Day appliance sales roundup and see tech bargains in our Memorial TV sales guide.