Get the LG C1 OLED TV for its lowest ever price in the 4th July sales – now just $796

The awesome LG C1 OLED TV can be found for its cheapest ever price among today's 4th of July TV deals – the 48-inch LG C1 is now available for just $769.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a 47% saving compared to its launch price of $1,499.

The 48-inch model is the smallest size available, and so is the cheapest, but if you want to go bigger, the other sizes are all discounted healthily too. You can get the 55-inch version for $1,096 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab), the 65-inch version for $1,596 (was $2,499) (opens in new tab), the 77-inch version for $2,596 (was $3,799) (opens in new tab), and the 83-inch version for $3,996 ($5,999) (opens in new tab).

All of these are pretty much the lowest prices these TVs have been, if not the actual lowest, and though they've all already seen discounts compared to their original prices, these latest discounts are still big – the 48-inch model has been $999 since the Spring, for example, so you're getting a major extra price cut here. It's among the best 4th of July sales buys we've seen so far.

In our full LG C1 review, we gave it the maximum five stars when it launched in 2021, and here in 2022 our updated review still says it "remains one of the best TVs at any price." The price cuts have obviously helped here, but they've basically turned one of the best OLED TVs into an incredible mid-range TV, and that's why it remains one of our top recommended sets even today, when the replacement (and more expensive) LG C2 is available.

Outside the US? Check out the best LG C1 deals in your region just below.

The best thing about the LG C1 is that it's a smart investment – it's not just a great price. The image quality is excellent, yes – but the even bigger win is that it's got advanced next-gen connectivity and a great smart TV platform that can be updated in the future. All four of its HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1 and ready for 4K 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rate gaming, for example, which are what you want for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sometimes, when you buy a bargain TV, the risk you run is that in a few years you'll wish you got one that was a bit more expensive but came with extra cool features that you've grown to want. The LG C1 is totally safe in that regard – it's future-proofed.

