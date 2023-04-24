Forget the Pixel 7a – the Google Pixel 7 is just $449 right now, its lowest price yet

Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab)

Was: $599

Now: $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Overview:

Key features: Android OS, Tensor 2 chip, 50MP camera, 6.3-inch AMOLED display (90HZ), 4,355mAh battery

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: This is the lowest price so far for the unlocked phone, breaking the previous record by $50. In context, the device has been on sale for $499 at Amazon multiple times over the past few months, but this price is still exceptional considering how relatively recent this phone is. There's no trade-in or other conditions for this discount either.

Price comparison: Amazon: $449.99 (opens in new tab) | Google: $599 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $599 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: Most review sites agree that the Google Pixel 7 is an exceptionally well-priced Android flagship that challenges the very best from Apple and Samsung while easily undercutting their prices. Highlights include the camera, innovative assistive AI tools, and the overall look and feel of the device. Drawbacks include the display and chipset, which slightly lag behind the competition for refresh rate and raw power respectively.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Android Central: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Featured in guides: Best Pixel phone, Best Android phone, Best camera phone

Buy it if: You want a decent flagship device that focuses on the camera and overall usability. Whether you're an avid mobile photographer or someone who just loves the idea of using excellent dictation features, the Google Pixel 7 is a fantastic choice that won't break the bank.

Don't buy it if: You want a device with a 120Hz refresh rate or a display that's smaller than the Pixel's 6.3 inches. There's also an argument for waiting to see what the upcoming Google Pixel 7a or Google Pixel 8 offers. In the latter's case, it should be another great-value device (based on previous models) and will likely land next month.