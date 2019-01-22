Apple's iPad Pro 10.5 is on sale up to $200 off right now

Apple's earlier iPad Pro 10.5 has a massive discount going right now. You can get $150 off the 64GB iPad Pro and a whole $200 off the 512GB iPad Pro. These discounts bring the iPad Pro models to some of their lowest prices, as recent Apple products rarely see deals this large.

These iPad Pro models aren't technically the latest models (though they they are the newest at the 10.5-inch screen size), but still have a sharp Retina display. They also offer smooth visuals with Apple's ProMotion along with True Tone and wide color for a good picture.

The visual quality paired with four speakers make them excellent portable media devices, while support for the Apple Pencil and connected keyboards can make them capable productivity tablets. The capable A10X Fusion chip can also offer solid performance.

The biggest deals are on the Wi-Fi only models, but there are also sizable discounts on the 512GB LTE-connected models.