New iPad Pro M2 preorders: where to buy Apple's latest flagship tablet

Preorders on the latest iPad Pro M2 have just gone live after an extremely quick-fire announcement and unveiling at the official Apple site. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from the brand, we've got everything you need to know right here on this page.

Since these tablets are breaking news right now - many retailers in both the US and UK outside of the Apple Store itself are yet to post their listings for iPad Pro M2 preorders. Expect this to change by the end of the day, and we'll update this page accordingly as soon as the leading retailers in the US, UK, and Australia go live.

The new Apple iPad Pro M2 (opens in new tab) comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and is priced at a starting price of $799 / £899 and $1,099 / £1,249 for each variant, respectively. Key new features include the blazingly fast M2 chip (previously only seen on MacBook Pros), support for WiFI 6.0, and Apple Pencil hover recognition. If you're interested, we've got more details on upgrades just down below. Alternatively, head to our Apple iPad 2022 live blog to see our real-time thoughts on these new tablets.

New iPad Pro M2 preorders were posted today (October 18), but the tablets won't officially be released until Wednesday, October 26. This is when you can expect tablets to be available in-store and delivered by, should you spring for a preorder.

See our iPad 2022 preorders page to see where to buy the other (and less expensive) 2022 tablet from Apple.

iPad Pro M2 preorders in the US

Apple - starting at $799 (opens in new tab)

- starting at $799 Best Buy - (preorders expected shortly)

- (preorders expected shortly) Walmart - (preorders expected shortly)

- (preorders expected shortly) Amazon - (preorders expected shortly)

iPad Pro M2 preorders in the UK

Apple UK - starting at $899 (opens in new tab)

- starting at $899 Currys - (preorders expected shortly)

(preorders expected shortly) John Lewis - (preorders expected shortly)

(preorders expected shortly) Amazon - (preorders expected shortly)

iPad Pro M2 preorders in Australia

Apple AU - starting at AU$1,399 (opens in new tab)

- starting at AU$1,399 Kogan - (preorders expected shortly)

(preorders expected shortly) JB Hi-Fi - (preorders expected shortly)

(preorders expected shortly) Harvey Norman - (preorders expected shortly)

New iPad Pro M2: what's new?

(Image credit: Future)

New M2 processor

12mm Apple Pencil hover recognition

Support for Wi-Fi 6E

As with most of Apple's releases for 2022, the new iPad Pro M2 is more of an evolutionary upgrade as opposed to a revolution. The name of the game here is very much iterative improvements, with the same overall design and display being carried over from the previous 2021 iPad Pro models. This isn't a huge biggie since those were already fantastic, and instead, we've got primarily internal improvements.

By far, the most significant upgrade is the inclusion of the newest Apple M2 processor, a chip previously only included in the higher-end MacBooks. Both the GPU and the CPU cores in the M2 have been beefed up, with up to 40% greater performance in machine learning tasks and up to 35% greater graphical performance. This means more power for intensive design applications, video applications (these slates now support ProRes), and more multi-tasking headroom.

Another nifty upgrade is the inclusion of Apple Pencil hover recognition, which should prove useful if you use the stylus for design or productivity. Simply put, it'll allow for more precision while sketching or drawing, as well as several potential third-party software interactions. Finally, the third headline new feature is support for Wi-Fi 6E, which should lead to a speedier and smoother connection overall.

What about deals on older iPads?

If you're finding these new iPad Pro M2 models a little too pricey, it's well worth checking out this week's iPad deals on other models. Across the entire range, we're seeing some of the lowest ever prices right now - particularly on the now older 2021 iPad Pro models. While they're no longer the new hotness, we'd still highly recommend these models if you're on the hunt for a premium Apple tablet since the M1 chip inside these slates is still more than capable of excellent performance.

This year's Black Friday deals are just around the corner now, too, so definitely keep your eyes peeled if you're on the hunt for a bargain. It's highly unlikely that there will be discounts on the new iPad Pro M2 models, but discounts on older models are all but guaranteed.