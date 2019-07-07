The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2019: save on Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Get ready to save because the Amazon Prime Day deals are almost here. The 48-hour shopping event begins on July 15 and will include deals on electronics, home items, appliances and more. It's also a fantastic time to find huge discounts on top brand TVs. You can find Black Friday like prices from a variety of retailers that include brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and more.



To help guide you through the big sale event, we've picked out the top Prime Day TV deals that we think are worthy of your time. We've sorted through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy to find the best prices on a wide range of Television sets, after all, these other stores are keen to compete with Amazon too. You'll find massive discounts on 4K TVs and smart TVs in different sizes and prices. You'll also find savings on TVs that are powered by streaming services like the Fire TV and Roku experience.



While Prime Day isn't quite here yet, we've found solid deals on TVs that you can shop right now. We've divided them into three different size categories and highlighted our pick for the best TV deal of the day. We'll be updating this page constantly as we get closer to the 48-hour event, so you can find the latest TV savings all in one place. We've also go you covered if you're looking for best TV prices on our other UK guide too.

(Image credit: Insignia)

TechRadar's best Prime Day TV deal:

LG 49SK8000PUA 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $896.99 $449 at Walmart

The LG Super UHD TV features a Nano Cell Display which claims to reveal more than a billion colors. The smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and is currently $448 off the list price.

View Deal

40-49 inch

Prime Day TV deals (40-49 inch)

TCL 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $599.99 $319.99 at Walmart

Save $280 on the TCL 49-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream you favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

LG 49SK8000PUA 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $896.99 $449 at Walmart

The LG Super UHD TV features a Nano Cell Display which claims to reveal more than a billion colors. The smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and is currently $448 off the list price.

View Deal

50-59 inch

Prime Day TV deals (50-59 inch):

Sceptre X505BV-FSR 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget TV with basic features, then the Sceptre X505BV from Walmart is a great option. On sale for only $179, the FHD TV features 3 HDMI ports to allow streaming from other devices.

View Deal

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $379.99 $209.99 at Walmart

The top-rated RCA 50-inch TV is on sale at Walmart for $209.99. That's a $170 discount for the 4K UHD TV that features four HDMI inputs so you can stream your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K TV $399.99 $219 at Walmart

Not that long ago, we would never expect to see a 55-inch 4K TV for under $300 outside of a Black Friday doorbuster, yet here it is. You're not getting Smart features or HDR, but if you're looking for a basic midsize TV as your entryway into 4K, this is an inexpensive option.

View Deal

Vizio D55x-G1 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $319.99 at Walmart

Save over $150 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Android TV $1,098 $598 at Walmart

Save $500 on the Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The UHD smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control you TV and other smart home devices.

View Deal

60-85 inch

Prime Day TV deals (60-85 inch):

RCA RTU6549 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV $899.99 $379.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a 65-inch TV, you can get the RCA 4K TV on sale for $379.99 at Walmart. The UHD TV features three HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Vizio D60-F3 60-inch 4K Smart TV $698 $478 at Walmart

Like most Vizio televisions, this one gives you a lot of bang for your buck. It comes with Chromecast built-in for Smart TV capabilities and is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant. Even better, it's over $100 off the list price.

View Deal

Hisense 65R6E 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $648 $448 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 65-inch 4K smart TV, the Hisense 65R6E is on sale at Walmart for $448. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite multimedia on the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV $1,799.99 $729.99 at Walmart

If size is of the utmost importance, here's an affordable 75-inch option. At this price, you won't get a lot of features, but you will get a lot of square-inches. Walmart is selling it for nearly half of its list price. The lack of a smart app for streaming hurts a little, but you could always pick up a cheap Fire TV Stick to go with it.

View Deal

LG 70UK6570PUB 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $1,596.99 $1,029 at Walmart

Get the LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV on sale at Walmart for $999.99. That's a whopping $500+ discount for the UHD TV that features AI ThinQ technology which allows your TV to become a hub for all your smart home devices.

View Deal

More cheap TV sales:

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TVs at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better look another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV deals at multiple stores.

Shop more deals with our guide on Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know for the July deals event.