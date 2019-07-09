Amazon has two great 4K TV deals from TCL ahead of Prime Day

There’s no doubt that next week’s Amazon Prime Day event will have plenty of good deals on 4K TVs. That said, two of the best deals may be happening right now.

Today on Amazon we were able to find last year’s incredible 65-inch TCL 6-Series 4K HDR TV for $699 - putting it $50 below other retailers like Walmart - as well as the more budget-friendly TCL 4-Series that’s on sale starting at $219 with a more manageable 43-inch screen.

Both TVs offer 4K HDR, but the 6-Series also supports Dolby Vision and offers higher contrast and better pictures than the lower-priced 4-Series. In our review, we found the TCL 6-Series comparable to entry-level QLED TVs from Samsung and some of the better mid-range TVs from Sony and LG.

While the 4-Series isn't as bright as the 6-Series, it's still a great TV for SDR content (you know, cable TV or live TV streaming services) and could be a great companion for 4K game consoles like the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

(Image credit: Amazon) TCL 6-Series 4K HDR Roku TV (65R617) for $1,299 $699 on Amazon

The TCL 6-Series 4K HDR TV was one of our favorite TVs of 2018, and easily the best value screen of the year. Not only can the TV compete with the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung, but it comes with Roku built-in making it an even better deal. While we've seen the TCL 6-Series elsewhere for $749, the $699 price tag makes this a very tempting deal.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) TCL 4-Series 4K HDR Roku TV (43S425) for $329 $219 on Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit smaller than the 65-inch 6-Series, the 4-Series is one of the best 4K TV deals on Amazon. For just $219 you get a 4K HDR TV with Roku built-in. It might not be able to compete with LG OLED TVs, but at a fraction of the price you won't be disappointed with its performance.View Deal