13 best Presidents' Day Apple sales: $99 AirPods, $199 Apple Watch, $249 iPad

The 2023 Presidents' Day sales event has arrived, and if you're looking to save on a rarely-discounted Apple device, you've come to the right place. Our Presidents' Day Apple sales roundup includes today's best deals on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more.



So, what are the best Presidents' Day Apple sales? Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price of $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249), and you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199 (opens in new tab) (was $279) at Walmart.

There are also some great iPad bargains, like the 10.2-inch iPad for just $249 (opens in new tab) (was $329.99) at Best Buy and the all-new iPad down to $399.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (was $449), which is the lowest price we've ever seen.



Discounts on Apple devices are rare, and today's Presidents' Day sales include record-low prices that we typically only see during holiday sale events. Most of today's offers will end tonight at midnight, so we recommend grabbing these fantastic bargains now before it's too late.

13 best Presidents' Day Apple sales

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

One of today's top Presidents' Day deals is the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Walmart

Today's cheapest Presidents' Day Apple deal is the Apple AirPods 2 for just $99 at Walmart. That's $20 more than their record-low price and a fantastic deal for a pair of premium Apple earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.

Apple AirPods Max: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Apple's luxurious AirPods Max down to $449.99 thanks to today's $50 discount. The ultra-comfortable over-ear headphones deliver impressive audio and feature active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Today's cheapest iPad deal is the 2021 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of just $249 at Best Buy. The affordable iPad packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life, and that sale price makes it fantastic value.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

If you're looking to save on Apple's all-new iPad, Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has a $50 discount on the 2022 tablet. The iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, and impressive all-day battery life. It's a great tablet, especially now that it's down to a record-low price.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon

Another Presidents' Day iPad deal is the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $499.99 when you apply the additional $50 saving at checkout. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad Air 5, which packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and offers all-day battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 was $199 at Amazon

If you're looking to buy an Apple Watch and don't need the latest or greatest version, Walmart has the first-generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. The affordable smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected.

Apple Watch 8, 41mm (GPS): was $399 now $349 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has the 41mm Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 – that's just $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

Apple Watch Ultra (49mm): was $799 now $749 at Amazon

Amazon has a $50 discount on the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra which brings this beautiful high-end device down to $749 - just $10 shy of the record-low price. If you're a would-be adventurer in need of a seriously robust device, the Apple Watch Ultra is packed to the brim with GPS tracking and fitness-focused features.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max: save up to $570 with a trade-in at Apple

The official retailer is going to be the only one offering unlocked iPhone 14 Pro deals at launch but the good news is it does have a fairly decent trade-in program of its own to check out. Right now, it's offering maximum rebates of up to $570 off (with an iPhone 13 Pro trade-in) without the need for a pesky carrier contract. That's unfortunately not as good as the biggest savings you can get at the carriers themselves but it's still enough to cut the cost of the device significantly.

Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

You can get Apple's M1 MacBook Air on sale for just $799 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. That's the best deal we've ever seen, and a fantastic price for a powerful, sleek laptop. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro M1, 1TB (2021): was $2,499 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

Need more power? Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the 2021 MacBook Pro down to a record-low price of $1,999.99. Rated as one of our best laptops, the 2021 MacBook Pro packs a fantastic 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip, which delivers impressive performance and 17 hours of battery life.

More Presidents' Day sales

