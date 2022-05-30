11 of the best TV deals in the Samsung Memorial Day sale - save up to $2,500

The Samsung Memorial Day TV sale is live and offering some of the best TV deals all year round on everything from reasonably priced Crystal UHD displays to jaw-droppingly gorgeous Neo QLED models.
Some of our favorite displays have been discounted in the Memorial Day sales today, and we've rounded up the best TV deals we've spotted in the Samsung Memorial Day sale here. There are quite a few models with price drops, so we've separated our recommendations into ranges, and packed the page with expert tips to help you get the right display.
Starting off our roundup is a selection from Samsung's Crystal UHD range, which are excellent buys if you're strictly on a budget. They tend to be a little more expensive than the super-cheap deals in the Memorial Day TV sales (opens in new tab) on own-brand displays from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, but they're feature-packed and offer great performance for the price.
Samsung's specialty, however, is its stunning range of QLED and Neo QLED displays, which are some of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy. We're happy to report that today's Memorial Day TV sales at Samsung have eye-watering price cuts of up to $2,500 on these premium displays (yes, really). You'll find these top-tier TV deals further down the page, starting with the more reasonably priced models.
Want to see what else is available? Browse our Samsung Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) round up.
Samsung Memorial Day TV sales: cheap TVs
Samsung AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV (43-inch):
$379 $329.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - The cheapest TV in the Samsung Memorial Day sale is this 43-inch AU8000 model - a great little feature-packed set that's ideal for anyone on a budget. With Samsung's Crystal UHD technology, a powerful upscaling 4K processor, and excellent smart assistant compatibility (Alexa, Google, Siri), this is a good option if you want a quality TV on a budget.
Samsung TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$409 $399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - Another great Samsung TV for those on a budget, you can get yourself a modest but welcome price cut on the TU7000 Crystal series in today's Memorial Day sale. While not a premium QLED display like some Samsung models, the Crystal series still has fantastic picture quality and upscaling thanks to a powerful Crystal 4K processor. It's also fully compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2.
Sizes from 43-inch: $279.99 (opens in new tab) to 85-inch: $1,399.99 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Memorial Day TV sales: QLED TVs
Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$799 $749.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - The Samsung Memorial Day sale includes some small price cuts on the latest Q60B model, which is the brand's latest budget OLED display. If you're looking for a top-tier picture but don't have loads to spend, this one is a great option as it packs in those incredible colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.
Sizes from 43-inch: $529.99 (opens in new tab) to 85-inch: $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$849 $649.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - Samsung's Memorial Day TV sale also covers the slightly older Q60A series - which are overall a better deal if you're looking to save some cash. This model is virtually identical, save for a few minor updates to the Tizen operating system and slightly worse contrast and black uniformity. It's a great deal if you're not fussed about getting the latest model - be aware though that some sizes have already sold out.
65-inch:
$1,099 $749.99 (opens in new tab) | 70-inch: $1,349 $899.99 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$1,099 $849.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - One of the best mid-range QLED displays you can buy, the Samsung Q70A series is a particularly good choice if you're going to be hooking up a next-gen games console. Not only can this display support 120Hz at 4K, but a super-powerful processor and gorgeous colors mean it's a display capable of fantastic performance both in-game and for shows. Today's deals at Samsung heavily discount a number of different sizes to their lowest prices yet.
65-inch: $999 (opens in new tab) | 75-inch: $1,599 (opens in new tab) | 85-inch: $1,999 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$1,299 $899.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung's mid-range Memorial Day QLED TV deals culminate with the Q80A. This 2020 model is technically more premium than the Q70A above, but it's currently available in the 55-inch size only as everything else is sold out. This particular model features different panel technology to the Q70A, which offers brighter contrast and better viewing angles overall. These specs in particular make it a good option for viewing in a darker room.
Samsung The Frame (2022) QLED TV 50-inch:
$1,299 $1,199 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to add a touch of class to your home, take a look at the latest Samsung Frame QLED TV - which is at its lowest price yet. Featuring a stunning picture quality, Samsung's excellent Tizen OS, and a gorgeous art-like design, The Frame is a great addition if you want your TV to be more than just a TV.
55-inch: $1,299 (opens in new tab) | 60-inch: $1,799 (opens in new tab) | 65-inch: $2,799 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Memorial Day TV sales: Neo QLED TVs
Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$1,599 $1,099.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $500 - The cheapest of Samsung's high-end Neo QLED range is this 2021 QN85A model, conveniently heavily reduced in the Samsung Memorial Day TV sales. You're not getting the latest model here but this super high-end TV still has 120Hz refresh rate at 4K and incredible contrast thanks to its Quantum HDR 24x.
Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55-inch):
$1,499 $1,399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $100 - The updated version of the above model, you can also get a price cut on the QN85B Neo QLED in today's Samsung Memorial Day TV deals. This model actually has slightly worse HDR performance versus the Q85A but makes up for it with a more flexible array of ports (one HDMI 2.1 port versus four). In short, if you're looking to hook up multiple consoles or gaming PCs then it could be worth the upgrade.
65-inch: $1,799 (opens in new tab) | 75-inch: $2,599 (opens in new tab) | 85-inch: $3,499 (opens in new tab)
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65-inch):
$2,599 $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $900 - The QN90A isn't the latest model in the range (see the QN90B (opens in new tab)) but at the time of its release back in 2021 it was the best 4K display from the brand. As you'd imagine, it's still absolutely amazing with its VA panel and incredible response rates giving it the edge over the QN80A in particular. Today's price cut in the Samsung Memorial Day TV sales is huge and well worth checking out if you're looking for an amazing 4K experience.
75-inch:
$3,499 $2,199.99 (opens in new tab) | 85-inch: $4,999 $2,599.99 (opens in new tab)
Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (85-inch):
$6,499 $3,999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $2,500 - And finally, for those who really, really take their TV seriously, check out Samsung's Memorial Day deal on the stunning QN800A Neo QLED series. While pricey, this model is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) on the market currently with its incredible upscaling, colors, and backlighting accuracy. It's quite simply a gorgeous display that's well worth checking out at some of the lowest prices yet today. Note, that only the 85-inch size is still in stock now.
