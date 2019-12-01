Cyber Monday MacBook deals: the hottest sales live right now

This year's Cyber Monday MacBook deals are already coming in, so it's not too late to pick up a fantastic saving on a new luxury laptop. We've scoured the web for the very best deals from the 2018 MacBook Air all the way to the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We've even found some amazing discounts on some of the best configurations out there. The Cyber Monday deals weekend sale is well and truly underway, with lightning-fast deals coming in and out of stock all the time.

Not only have we found you the best deals, but we've also removed any under-powered, over-priced offerings many retailers try and shift during the Cyber Monday deals season. So, if you're looking for the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals, you can trust that none of these are the too good to be true traps you'll find elsewhere.

Brilliantly for MacBook Pro shoppers, it's generally the 2019 models getting the better deals at the moment, so there's little need to consider the older models for a better deal as the newer ones are often cheaper today.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest Cyber Monday MacBook deals so you can find the cheapest one out there right now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday Macbook deals right now

We're seeing some amazing prices on MacBook 2019 models this year, and prices on the 2018 Air and Pro installments continue to fall. Plus, with the shopping weekend officially upon us, these prices have settled nicely at their discounted sweet spot, meaning there's never been a better time to pick up a Cyber Monday MacBook deal.

(Image credit: Future)

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is a lightweight portable powerhouse of a laptop with a lower entry price that doesn't leave you with an underpowered spec. That said, once you start hitting the $1,500 / £1,500 price mark in these Cyber Monday MacBook deals, you might be better off with the internal configurations of a MacBook Pro model if you're not fussed about the slimline design of the Air.

This is Apple's most affordable laptop but still keeps an 8th generation i5 processor under the hood and options of 128GB / 256GB / 512GB SSD storage and 8GB / 16GB of RAM.

The super thin design allows for the Retina True Tone display to shine, while keeping the laptop's weight to an incredible 2.75 pounds (1.25kg).

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals (USA)

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For well under $1,000, you're getting a nippy little 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an 8th generation i5 processor. A slimline, portable shell, this is an entry level MacBook with the price tag to match. That said, it will fly through everyday tasks and app multi-tasking with ease.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200 and double your SSD! This 256GB MacBook Air is perfect for squeezing even more apps and downloads onto your new laptop. You'll be able to run more powerful programs faster and smoother with a step up in processing as well as 8GB of RAM. You can still get this MacBook at this price, but it won't ship from Amazon until December 5th. You can also grab this deal at Best Buy with 3 months of Apple Music included for Best Buy members.

View Deal

Macbook Air 13-inch (2019) 512GB | $1,699 $1,549 at B&H

Looking for the big power in a tiny shell? This is the latest MacBook Air to be released and comes with a whopping 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of onboard RAM. At $150 off, B&H are leading the charge on Cyber Monday MacBook deals for this particular model today. You can save yourself more cash by opting for the 8GB RAM option available for $1,349.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 512GB | $1,799 $1,499 at B&H

If you're not sure if you need a Pro or an Air, this 512GB model might give you the best of both worlds. You'll get a massive amount of storage and super speedy processing in a lightweight shell. Plus, by picking up this earlier model you're also getting a storage size rarely found in the 2019 model. At $1,499, if you're likely to be user highly powerful apps and multitasking frequently, you might want to take a look at the Pro just to make sure you're not missing anything.

View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals (UK)

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,099 £929 at Very

This may be the smallest configuration of the latest MacBook Air you can pick up, but it's also the cheapest right now. For under £1,000 you're getting the latest of Apple's lightweight range with a storage and speed capacity perfect for everyday tasks and multi-tasking. Plus, this is John Lewis so you're also getting a two-year guarantee included.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB - Silver | £1,099 at John Lewis

Out of Stock: Check back soon but this deal is also available for £1,149 at Currys. This 256GB MacBook Air is a perfect mid-range configuration balancing power, storage and price tag. You can find this price at a few UK retailers this Cyber Monday, but John Lewis is also offering a two-year guarantee included.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB - Space Gray | £1,299 £1,149 at Amazon

If you're after more power from your Cyber Monday MacBook deal, this 256GB model is down £150 at Amazon. You can grab the Space Grey model at this price, and will find the Silver version slightly cheaper above. View Deal

Out of Stock: MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 128GB | £1,199 £949 at Argos

This MacBook Air is currently out of stock at retailers offering discounts - we'll keep checking though, so be sure to stick around for when those prices do drop! The older version of the 13-inch MacBook Air was available for just under £1,000 at Amazon this week. You may, however, want to consider the most recent model sitting at just £40 more further up this page.

View Deal

MacBook Pro

The more powerful Macbook Pro now comes in three distinct sizes - 13-inch, 15-inch, and the 2019 16-inch model. You can also find 2018 versions of the smaller options for a little less in these Cyber Monday MacBook deals. While Apple might not be stocking the middling 15-inch model anymore, plenty of retailers will still have the conventionally sized MacBook on offer.

There's more than screen size to think about here, however. The smallest model runs with a quad-core 8th generation i5-i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the 15-inch model typically comes with either a 6-core 9th generation i7 processor and 256GB SSD storage or an 8-core 9th generation i9 processor with 512GB SSD storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes with the same processor offerings but also massive 1-8TB options for your SSD and improved AMD Radeon Pro 5300M - 5500M graphics.

Whatever specs you choose, you're still getting a gorgeous Retina display with True Tone, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Touch Bar as standard. That said, the 13-inch model is only a very minor improvement over the previous year's installment, so if you see a 2018 MacBook Pro going for significantly less, it's a good idea to snap it up.

Cyber Monday Macbook Pro 2019 deals (USA)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

Best Buy have cut $200 off this 13-inch MacBook Pro ahead of Cyber Monday. The laptop comes with a quad-core 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep things running smoothly. If you're looking for a bigger SSD at a similar price, check out the 2018 model further down the page.



View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

If you're looking to expand your storage to get a little more power out of your new MacBook Pro, this model offers a 256GB SSD and is $300 cheaper at Best Buy this week. You'll be able to start using your Pro for what it was made for at this spec - powerful programs running seamlessly together.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | $2,399 $1,999 at B&H

You can grab this middle of the road configuration for $400 off at B&H right now. That's a 256GB SSD with a 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. If you're looking for a MacBook with above-average punch but don't want to be floored by the prices of the higher range configurations, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 512GB | $2,799 $2,349 at Amazon

This MacBook Pro stores a massive 8-core 9th generation i9 processor as well as a 512GB SSD. 16GB of RAM will make sure all those high performance parts work smoothly together, making this 15-inch laptop a powerhouse of performance and portability. Plus, you're saving $450 at Amazon this week.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB | $2,399 $2,199.99 at B&H

Save $200 on the latest MacBook Pro. This 16-inch model is barely out of its release window and is already getting amazing discounts at B&H this Cyber Monday. This model comes with a 512GB SSD, six-core 9th generation i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB| $2,799.99 $2,599.99 at B&H

This massive 1TB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is certainly not the biggest available today, but it's probably the biggest many would consider shelling out for. This configuration offers an eight-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 2019 deals (UK)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

This 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro is down to just £1,146 at Amazon - a cheap MacBook Pro by any standards but even better for the latest release. This is a light spec version, with only a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to play with - so only grab this deal if you're looking for a MacBook Pro to take care of your everyday tasks with speed and style.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 256GB | £1,569 £1,329 at John Lewis

John Lewis have gone and knocked £240 off this 256GB MacBook Pro. That's a great saving on an awesome spec that will serve anyone looking to get some mid-range work done on their MacBook. That means running a few demanding apps and multi-tasking easily between them.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 512GB | £1,860 £1,699 at Amazon

Not many retailers have stock of the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro at the moment, so this deal is going incredibly quickly. You can save £170 on the most powerful 13-inch MacBook going this week at Laptops Direct, but you'll have to act fast.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | £2,349 £1,894 at Laptops Direct

The impressive 15-inch 256GB MacBook Pro is now down to under £2,000 at Laptops Direct - a saving of £480. This model is a perfect mid-range spec well suited to a few high performance apps and programs and a load of storage options.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 512GB | £2,549 at Laptops Direct

This 15-inch MacBook Pro carries a 512GB SSD and a speedy 8-core 9th generation i9 processor - perfect for bigger tasks than the model above it is suited for. A saving of around £250 is welcome on the cost of those specifications, so this early Cyber Monday MacBook deal is one to make use of fast.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) 512GB | £2,399 £2,179 at BT

The latest MacBook Pro to hit store shelves offers some pretty eye-watering configurations. Thanks to this rare deal from BT, you can pick up a relatively affordable version of the 16-inch MacBook for £120 off this Cyber Monday.

View Deal

MacBook Pro (2018)

Last year's 2018 MacBook Pro carries many of the same specs as this year's model. Available in Silver or Space Gray, the 13-inch / 15-inch luxury laptop is favored by those looking to multitask in an intuitively designed digital space directly integrated with all your favorite Apple products. The 2018 model comes with a configurable SSD that can go from 256GB all the way to 2TB should you wish to pay for it.

With very similar specs to this year's MacBook Pro, there's no hard and fast rule for choosing the older model to save some cash. Indeed, we've been seeing the 2019 MacBook Pro reach prices slightly lower than that of the 2018 version so you'll really have to pay attention to the specs you're getting when you spot a deal.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 2018 (USA)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 128GB | $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon

Note: Recent deals on the 2019 model make the later version a little cheaper this Cyber Monday.

This is last year's model but still includes a touch bar which fans of the later releases will prefer. That said, there's really not much in it between this and the 2019 version if you're not fussed about owning the latest tech.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 256GB | $1,499 $1,399 at B&H

You can save $100 on the older 13-inch MacBook Pro already at Amazon. This 256GB model comes in considerably cheaper than the same version from the 2019 range and still measures up pretty similarly. If you're looking for the mid-range power at a cheaper price point, this is the model for you.

View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 2018 (UK)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 256GB | £1,569 £1,329 at John Lewis

This 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro offers a decent 256GB SSD for under £1,350 this Cyber Monday weekend. While that's a great price on a luxury Apple MacBook, you can pick up a 2019 model for just £15 more at Currys if you're after the latest tech. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018) 256GB | £2,699 £1,899 at Amazon

This larger 15-inch MacBook Pro might be less portable than its smaller siblings, but it certainly offers the display real estate to make use of all the multi-tasking you'll be doing with that 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. You're getting higher specs on this model, but paying a slightly more premium price tag to match that. Plus, a £800 saving at Amazon is a great shout.

View Deal

Which Black Friday MacBook deal should I buy?

Apple's price tags have historically soared above those of their competition, so Cyber Monday MacBook deals may be your best shot at owning a luxury computer before the end of the year. This is the last chance retailers will get to push the older 2018 MacBook Pro and Air models before 2020 comes around, so expect savings across the range.

The 2018 MacBook Pro model isn't seeing a lot of deals so far, particularly because of how similar it is to the 2019 range. This assimilation isn't necessarily a bad thing, as we may see retailers attempting to shift stock of their older models more over the coming week.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, it's almost always a better idea to go for one of Apple's 13-inch models. Though less powerful than their larger-display siblings, the 13-inch laptops are more than capable of handling a few high-performance apps and keep their portability at the same time. If you're looking for something to handle a wider range of apps for media editing, however, you might want to take a look at the turbo-powered 15-inch models with their higher-performing processors and extra storage options.

So this Cyber Monday looks set to be an exciting one for fans of Apple's range of sleek yet super-powered laptops. Cyber Monday MacBook deals are historically some of the most sought after discounts, so expect plenty of competition as stock levels fall over the weekend. To help keep you ahead of the game, we're keeping this page updated with all the latest deals as soon as they come in so stay tuned.

How to get the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

Apple itself will rarely offer substantial discounts on their hardware, with MacBooks being an area they seem to be most stubborn on. Instead, you can expect to find the usual Apple gift cards or software bundles being included in the usual MacBook price over the Cyber Monday week. If you're looking for solid money off, you'd be better off checking in with the retailers.

If you're in the US, it will be worth remembering that B&H went all out last year on their Cyber Monday MacBook deals so keep an eye on them. If you're in the UK, be sure to check out Laptops Direct for MacBook deals similar to last year's savings. Make sure you're also keeping tabs on all the usual suspects as well; Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

When you're shopping for your MacBook Cyber Monday deals, it's important to know what you want to buy and what you are buying. MacBook Pro and Air models often range in their specs on different websites, so it's worth double-checking the amount of storage as well as the processor included in your deal, otherwise you might not be getting as much of a bargain as you think.

If you're not seeing a deal to suit you this Cyber Monday, why not check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals for a wider range of models and specs, plus it can't hurt to scope out the competition. If you're looking for more ways to integrate your new MacBook into your everyday life, you should also keep an eye on these Cyber Monday AirPods deals as well as the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday sales we've come across. We're also staying on top of all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals to further expand your productivity within Apple's offerings.

We'll be tracking all the latest Cyber Monday MacBook deals over the big weekend, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest sales as soon as they start!