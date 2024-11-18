The best Microsoft Surface Pro ever drops to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday

If you can't choose between a laptop or tablet, then why not consider buying a hybrid option like the highly-rated Microsoft Surface Pro? Well, thanks to Black Friday you can do just that and get the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 at Best Buy for $899.99 (was $1,199.99).

That's the biggest discount yet and a record-low price for what we called the "best Surface ever" in our Surface Pro 11 review. This device not only looks great but also packs in loads of power with the latest Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD that dramatically boosts performance and battery life.

Its size also makes it perfect for portability so you can take it to a coffee shop, into the office, or just use it at home. Even though it doesn't come included with the handy keyboard cover, it's still one of the best offers I've seen so far in the Black Friday laptop deals.

Today’s best Microsoft Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Save $300 on this excellent laptop/tablet from Microsoft for Black Friday and score one for its lowest-ever price. The 13-inch screen is not only gorgeous with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate but comes in a size that makes this device easily portable. It's also packed with power thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD that combine to ensure it performs amazingly with a variety of computing tasks. To be able to get this level of quality for under $900 is incredibly rare.

More from our verdict of the Surface Pro 11: we said it has "snappy performance, excellent battery life, improved compatibility, and new AI-powered apps that will only get better with time". Sounds good to me if you want an all-around high-end laptop.

We love the touchscreen, which delivers highly responsive and smooth images thanks to the dynamic refresh rate that can go right up to 120Hz. Dolby Vision also helps ensure visuals are bold and bright, perfect for watching movies or catching up on your favorite shows once work is done for the day.

