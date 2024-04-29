Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, April 30 (game #827)

Quordle really is on a tough run at the moment. Today's puzzle is another really difficult one that may well have you scratching your head in bewilderment. If that's the case, then by all means take advantage of my hints to help you solve it.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #827) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #827) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 3.

Quordle today (game #827) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #827) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #827) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • F • R • W

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #827) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #827, are…

STASH

FUSSY

REEDY

WALTZ

What are the factors that make Quordle difficult? Well, repeated letters would be one, uncommon letters another, uncommon words a third and words with too many possible solutions a fourth. And today's game has three of those four complications.

None could be considered uncommon words particularly, but the Z in WALTZ instantly makes that quadrant harder to solve, as do the repeated Ss in STASH and FUSSY, and the Es in REEDY. All three of those could also easily be other words: SMASH/SWASH/SLASH for the first, PUSSY for the second and WEEDY/NEEDY/SEEDY for the third.

It should come as no great shock, then, that I needed all nine guesses to solve today's game, although I did make at least one fairly poor mistake in solving WALTZ. Still, by that point I was so befuddled that I didn't entirely know what I was doing…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #827) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #827, are…

CLEAN

PRUDE

FLAME

ANKLE

