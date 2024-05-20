Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, May 21 (game #848)

Today's Quordle is another potentially difficult one, although probably not as bad as yesterday's. But don't worry if you get stuck – I've crafted some clues for you below to get you started.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #848) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #848) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #848) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #848) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #848) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • N • O • S • T

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #848) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #848, are…

NUDGE

OVINE

STRIP

TABOO

A couple of today's Quordle puzzles might tax the brain a little more than usual. OVINE is not a particularly common word and may not spring readily to mind, while TABOO has an unusual structure with a repeated O at the end of the word. I spent a good five minutes trying to solve the latter, but otherwise got off lightly here, with my start word strategy again doing a lot of the hard work.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #848) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #848, are…

HOVER

HATCH

CHECK

CABAL

