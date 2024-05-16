Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, May 17 (game #844)

The final Quordle of the week gives you another chance to prove you're the master of this tricky word game. Go on, you can do it! Don't let the machines win yet! However, if you do get a little stuck then you can use my hints below to make sure you don't lose your streak.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #844) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #844) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #844) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #844) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #844) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • U • L • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #844) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #844, are…

DREAD

USUAL

LOVER

SPEAK

A fairly standard Quordle, complicated slightly by both DREAD and USUAL containing repeated letters. I lost one guess playing DREAM before the former, and it took me a while to come up with the latter (those repeated Us always catch me out), but all four letters are quite common and I managed to solve it with one guess remaining.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #844) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #844, are…

SHIFT

AXIOM

LOUSE

CRASH

