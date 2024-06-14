Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, June 15 (game #873)

Saturday is the ideal time to play Quordle – because you can give it your full attention rather than trying to fit it in before work. Well, unless you work on a Saturday of course, in which case you're bang out of luck. Sorry!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #873) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #873) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #873) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #873) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #873) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • L • S • W • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #873) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #873, are…

LOGIC

SOOTY

WAGON

BRIDE

You may have noticed by now, but LOGIC is very important to me in the way I solve Quordle (and also Wordle). I do sometimes wonder if I should instead just play the game. Choose a word, enter it, see what happens, have a think, try again and so on. If I did that, I might have more fun – but I would also risk losing far more often. But I now wonder if I'll ever lose Quordle, with my current strategy, so maybe it's time for a change – because that's rather dull. So let's give it a go tomorrow.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #873) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #873, are…

FOUND

GROOM

CARAT

COYLY

