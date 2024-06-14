NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 15 (game #104)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Your weekend dose of Strands puzzles begins here, with a reasonably easy game that's nonetheless a fun 15-minute challenge, as the best ones are. If you do need help, scroll down for my hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Deep dive
NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- CHAIR
- TRIM
- QUID
- BOLD
- COOL
- LIKE
NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• What lies beneath
NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 4th row
• Last: right, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #104) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #104, are…
- SQUID
- LOBSTER
- CLAM
- WHALE
- OCTOPUS
- CORAL
- SHARK
- SPANGRAM: MARINELIFE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Another nice Strands puzzle; I'm coming to the conclusion that they work far better when they don't try too hard. Just give us some related words and let us find them. Admittedly, that can lead to the game being too easy, as it possibly is today. With puzzles like these the theme clue arguably needs to be more cryptic, so that you don't immediately know what kind of thing you're looking for, as I did today.
I spotted SQUID very quickly, because it's usually easy to find words with a Q in them, simply because you know they'll be followed by a U, and that will therefore narrow down the options for the way the word could develop. LOBSTER, CLAM, WHALE, OCTOPUS all followed, then the spangram, and I finished off with CORAL and SHARK for the full set.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 14 June, game #103)
- CHAISE
- STOOL
- SOFA
- COUCH
- RECLINER
- ARMCHAIR
- DIVAN
- SPANGRAM: SEATING
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
