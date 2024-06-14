NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 15 (game #104)

Your weekend dose of Strands puzzles begins here, with a reasonably easy game that's nonetheless a fun 15-minute challenge, as the best ones are. If you do need help, scroll down for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Deep dive

NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHAIR

TRIM

QUID

BOLD

COOL

LIKE

NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • What lies beneath

NYT Strands today (game #104) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #104) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #104, are…

SQUID

LOBSTER

CLAM

WHALE

OCTOPUS

CORAL

SHARK

SPANGRAM: MARINELIFE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Another nice Strands puzzle; I'm coming to the conclusion that they work far better when they don't try too hard. Just give us some related words and let us find them. Admittedly, that can lead to the game being too easy, as it possibly is today. With puzzles like these the theme clue arguably needs to be more cryptic, so that you don't immediately know what kind of thing you're looking for, as I did today.

I spotted SQUID very quickly, because it's usually easy to find words with a Q in them, simply because you know they'll be followed by a U, and that will therefore narrow down the options for the way the word could develop. LOBSTER, CLAM, WHALE, OCTOPUS all followed, then the spangram, and I finished off with CORAL and SHARK for the full set.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

