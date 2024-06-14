NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, June 15 (game #370)

Connections is the kind of game that can trip you up if you don't pay attention – as I found out today. Don't let that happen to you, by taking advantage of my helpful hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #370) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SOLE

FLOWER

FLOATER

BOUNCE

THREE

BODY

PROBLEM

POSTER

LIFT

DUNK

ONLY

SKATE

PERCH

VOLUME

LAYUP

PIKE

NYT Connections today (game #370) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Court craft

Court craft Green: Water dwellers

Water dwellers Blue: Shared by lustrous locks

Shared by lustrous locks Purple: _young person

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #370) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BASKETBALL SHOTS

GREEN: FISH

BLUE: QUALITIES OF THICK HAIR

PURPLE: ___ CHILD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #370) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #370, are…

YELLOW: BASKETBALL SHOTS DUNK, FLOATER, LAYUP, THREE

DUNK, FLOATER, LAYUP, THREE GREEN: FISH PERCH, PIKE, SKATE, SOLE

PERCH, PIKE, SKATE, SOLE BLUE: QUALITIES OF THICK HAIR BODY, BOUNCE, LIFT, VOLUME

BODY, BOUNCE, LIFT, VOLUME PURPLE: ___ CHILD FLOWER, ONLY, POSTER, PROBLEM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Two mistakes

I was a little slapdash in my play today, guessing incorrectly a couple of times before pulling myself together and ticking them all off one by one.

The first group I spotted was the BASKETBALL SHOTS one (yellow), on account of DUNK and LAYUP. But I'm not a massive basketball fan, and initially tried those two with BOUNCE and LIFT (thinking it was just 'things associated with basketball', rather than shots specifically, then wondered it was related to volleyball and swapped in PIKE instead.

With two mistakes I looked elsewhere, and identified the FISH group, green. Next I spotted _CHILD, which was way easier than purple would suggest. Returning to basketball now that the options were reduced this time yielded the answers: FLOATER and THREE were the missing two. And for once I was able to solve the final group before I played it, correctly identifying that it was related to hair qualities.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 14 June, game #369)

YELLOW: WRITING ASSIGNMENTS ARTICLE, ESSAY, PAPER, REPORT

ARTICLE, ESSAY, PAPER, REPORT GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE PINK BUBBLE GUM, CARNATION, ERASER, FLAMINGO

BUBBLE GUM, CARNATION, ERASER, FLAMINGO BLUE: NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET FOXTROT, HOTEL, VICTOR, YANKEE

FOXTROT, HOTEL, VICTOR, YANKEE PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH #2 DEPUTY, DEREK JETER, PENCIL, SILVER MEDAL