Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, June 14 (game #872)

Let's end the week with another set of Quordle puzzles, shall we? You'll find hints and commentary for the main game below, plus the answers for the sequence variant if that proved too tricky.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles. Need them for Quordle? Simply scroll down…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #872) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #872) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #872) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #872) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #872) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • M • R • T • W

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #872) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #872, are…

MERIT

RASPY

THOSE

WATER

There's only really one word that might cause some problems here, namely RASPY – which is rather uncommon. It's a perfectly fair inclusion for Quordle, but it's not a word you see very often at all, and so might have remained out of reach of your brain. I didn't have that problem, fortunately, thanks to my set start words giving me all of the letters I needed there. None of the others caused me any trouble either, meaning this was one of the easier Quordles of the week.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #872) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #872, are…

LADLE

FLOSS

BRASH

ANGLE

Quordle answers: The past 20