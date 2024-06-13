NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, June 14 (game #369)

I didn't particularly enjoy the final NYT Connections puzzle of the week, but that might just be me. Give it a go and see what you think.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #369) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

YANKEE

PAPER

DEPUTY

FLAMINGO

ERASER

SILVER MEDAL

BUBBLE GUM

REPORT

PENCIL

VICTOR

DEREK JETER

HOTEL

ESSAY

FOXTROT

CARNATION

ARTICLE

NYT Connections today (game #369) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Things you write

Things you write Green: All one color

All one color Blue: Alfa, Bravo, Charlie

Alfa, Bravo, Charlie Purple: 1+1

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #369) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WRITING ASSIGNMENTS

GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE PINK

BLUE: NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET

PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH #2

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #369) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #369, are…

YELLOW: WRITING ASSIGNMENTS ARTICLE, ESSAY, PAPER, REPORT

ARTICLE, ESSAY, PAPER, REPORT GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE PINK BUBBLE GUM, CARNATION, ERASER, FLAMINGO

BUBBLE GUM, CARNATION, ERASER, FLAMINGO BLUE: NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET FOXTROT, HOTEL, VICTOR, YANKEE

FOXTROT, HOTEL, VICTOR, YANKEE PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH #2 DEPUTY, DEREK JETER, PENCIL, SILVER MEDAL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Two mistakes

If anyone from the NYT is reading this today (unlikely, admittedly), I have a question: what is the connection between PENCIL and #2? Another one that I have is 'Who is DEREK JETER?', but apparently he's well known in one country, which seemingly makes it fair inclusion for the New York Times. I also wasn't massively happy with ERASER being in the THINGS THAT ARE PINK group, because erasers can be many colors and indeed often aren't pink these days.

Apart from all of those criticisms, it's all good here. Bah!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

