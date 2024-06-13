NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, June 14 (game #103)

Your final Strands puzzle of the week is a fun one – but also potentially a tricky one. Read on if you need some hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #103) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Take a load off!

NYT Strands today (game #103) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SEAT

CRANE

FALSE

CHAIN

GRAIN

CHANT

NYT Strands today (game #103) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Posterior support

NYT Strands today (game #103) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #103) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #103, are…

CHAISE

STOOL

SOFA

COUCH

RECLINER

ARMCHAIR

DIVAN

SPANGRAM: SEATING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is probably my favorite Strands puzzle of the week. It's just the right amount of challenging, it all makes logical sense, it's exactly what this game should be – but isn't always. The theme clue suggested seating, but I found both CHAIR and SEAT and neither changed color. The problem, obviously, was that I didn't take have the whole picture in either case: they were actually SEATING (the spangram) and ARMCHAIR.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That aside, it was simply a matter of me wracking my brain for things you could sit on, then finding them on the board. It took me about 15 minutes all told, which again is exactly as it should be.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 13 June, game #102)

FAVOR

HEARTY

ANIMAL

BOAT

FOUL

CRASHER

POOPER

SPANGRAM: AFTERPARTY